An important new discovery is the one that the investigators have made in these last hours and which concerns the crime of the poor Giulia Cecchettin. The trial documents state that there should be new messages found in the girl’s cloud.

Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend and the remand prisoner, because accused of her crime, has chosen not to waive the preliminary hearing already scheduled for July 15th and 18th and to go directly to processwhich is expected to begin in the fall of this year.

From the cloud of the young victim’s account, the agents have made important new discoveries. It would be some messages that the boy had sent to her February 2023a few months before taking her life, which could provide further confirmation of the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, which the prosecution is already contesting, together with cruelty.

In the message in question it was written: “Get it into your head… either we graduate together or life is over for both of us!” According to Giulia’s friends, Filippo in those months behaved as if he were sure he could to reconquer the 23-year-old, but this obviously wasn’t what the girl thought, who actually didn’t want to hear about getting back with him.

The Murder of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta’s Decision for the Trial

From the defendant’s phone, the officers found a lot 52 photo, which he would have taken on his last date with Giulia. They were together at the shopping center and there are really many images found on the boy’s cell phone.

However, a few minutes later, according to the 23-year-old himself, she refused to get back with him and even to accept his gifts. So in a rage, he chose to end her life, attacking her first in a parking near the house and then in the industrial area of ​​Fossò.

In the seven days in which they were reported to be missing, all of Italy was left in shock breathless. Many hoped for a happy ending, but it never happened. Turetta is now under arrest and will soon have to go to trial for the crimes of voluntary crime, aggravated by premeditation and cruelty, with also the crimes of kidnapping and stalking.