The first photo of the Mercedes W14 on the track portrays George Russell. The Briton completed his work program in the Silverstone shakedown, with which the Brackley team “debuted” in 2023, on the same day as the launch of the new car, which has returned to black.

The social accounts and the Mercedes website are providing the first “track” images of this day, which took several hours to wait, considering that they should have arrived at lunchtime. There are still no photos of Lewis Hamilton on the track, of course the seven-time world champion was present at Silverstone for both the launch and the shakedown.

Immediately following the shakedown, Russell said there were no major problems. However, the words of Hamilton, who was not convinced that the W14 solved all the problems of the W13, are confirmed by the very first impressions of Mr Saturday. Which, questioned by Auto Motor und Sport regarding the presence of bouncinghe dribbled the question with a “We’ll see next week“.

Heard you wanted some W14 videos. 🖤🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbUxjIVPue — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 15, 2023