It’s been almost a year since we said goodbye to the W213 generation of the Mercedes E-class. The grand finale was then provided by the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Final Edition. The last E-class received the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 from AMG. None of that with this new Merc. It gets a hybrid four-cylinder.

The new E-Class is an important car. More than a million units have been sold of the model that is now saying goodbye. So there is a lot of pressure on the shoulders of this successor. The first thing you notice is the new face. That has a connection with the electric branch of Mercedes. The grille and the black panel connecting the headlights ensure this. You can order the grille in two versions. If you choose the star grille, you have star allure and you’re done.

Look a little further up and you will arrive at the sporty bonnet. Look even further and you’ll find that the new E-Class is longer and wider. That probably has something to do with the luxury on the inside. Before we go any further, let’s take a look at the back. There are now funky taillights with two triangles per side.

The interior of the new Mercedes E-class

Step into the new Merc and you will be welcomed by the so-called Superscreen. This screen extends all the way from the driver to the co-driver, but divided into three sections. Looks a bit tidier than the previous car. This is not least due to the lighting around the dashboard. There’s also more room in the cabin – almost at S-class levels if we’re to believe Mercedes – and more luggage space.

Specifications of the new Mercedes E-class

The E-class can be ordered as a hybrid with a diesel or petrol engine. For the time being, the E 400 is the strongest version. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 380 hp and 650 Nm. That power goes to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The top speed is 250 km/h and from standstill you can reach 100 km/h within 5.3 seconds.

Other options include the E 200 petrol (204 hp) and E 200 diesel (197 hp with the option of AWD), plus a hybrid E 300 with petrol engine (204 hp with 4Matic option). Later there will be a version with a six-cylinder diesel. Oh, and before we forget: the hybrids apparently come further than ever before on electricity. They should reach between 97 and 115 kilometers thanks to better brake regeneration and a larger 25.4-kWh battery.

The new Mercedes E-class will only really prove itself when it goes through life as a taxi in a distant country in about 50 years and has already driven around the clock several times. Or are we doing him too little credit? Until then, the new Merc is mainly a very handsome sedan. Be sure to let us know what you think of him too.