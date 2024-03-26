There's a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, yay!

It had been coming for a while. We have already encountered camouflaged versions of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class at various locations. Even Autoblog editors came across it. Our funny presentation duo Wouter & Martijn spotted him around the Arctic Circle and the undersigned came across a G-Class on the Autobahn towards Munich.

Now Mercedes-Benz has pulled the curtain on the new G-class and it may be one Ahh experience. It looks like two drops Sprudel washer on its predecessor. Now the G-class has been the same car for 45 years, but now the differences are very small.

In fact, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is nothing more or less than a facelift Model care as the experts say). The factory code is still W463, as has been the case with luxury G-Classes since the 1990s.

Features of the new Mercedes G-Class

The front bumper is new, there are new wheels and new colors. But more has been done than what Hyundai did yesterday with the completely new i30. For example, the A-pillars are slightly rounded for a better streamline (read: less dramatic streamline). The Cd value fell from 0.53 to 0.48.

That's a big win. However, it is only a coefficient, you still have to calculate it with the surface area (which is enormous). In addition to greater efficiency, the adjustments mean that the new Mercedes G-Class is much quieter.

engines

There is a lot of news to report on the motor front. For example, the G-Class now uses 48V technology. You know, one of those small motors that are attached to the transmission and take care of the first few km/h. That's the point where the combustion engine is extremely inefficient, especially in a large four-wheel drive car.

G500

The party starts with the G500. This marks the return of the six-cylinder petrol engine for the G-Class. The G500 has a 3-liter inline six with turbo, good for 449 hp and a maximum torque of 560 Nm. These are almost exactly the same values ​​as the first Audi RS6 from 2002. The G500 is slightly slower than the Powerlimo from Neckarsulm, but still reaches 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds! The top speed is 210 km/h. Limited, of course.

G450d

For people who work with their G-Class, the new one is available as the G450d. This has a 3.0 six-cylinder diesel engine, good for 367 hp and no less than 750 Nm. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 210 km/h. Both the G500 and the G450d have a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

G63 AMG

Of course there is also the G63 AMG. That is an extremely popular variant for the Insta-TikTok-Facebook generation (does Hyves still exist?). This retains the 4.0 liter V8 with 585 hp and 800 Nm.

This medium-sized holiday home sprints to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. That must be a funny sight. The top speed is 220 km/h, which is of course also limited. All engines meet Euro 6e emissions requirements.

Mercedes probably realized that Land Rover is coming up with the Defender OCTA. That's why AMG now offers you more options to turn your G63 into a rugged off-roader:

Interior new Mercedes G-Class

Of course, the interior has also been adjusted. In fact, you can often tell from the interior how old the G-Class in question really is. With the new Mercedes G-Class you get the latest MBUX infotainment system.

The cup holders are so premium that you can adjust the temperature. Handy if you want to keep your can of Friste cool or your Cup-a-Soup warm.

It is not known whether the new Mercedes-Benz G-class will come to the Netherlands. You could still have the outgoing generation delivered on special order. The prices will of course not be cheap, but perhaps the aerodynamic adjustments will have a positive effect.

