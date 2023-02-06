More powerful, even more electrified and with a revised engine. These will be the main novelties of the new Mercedes-AMG E63 expected in 2024, which will make use of a hybrid powertrain in which the V8 engine will disappear. This was reported by the British newspaper of Autocar.uk, whose insiders have anticipated some information on the new engine. In fact, a straight-six derived from the earlier 3-litre turbocharged M256 engine. Some components and parameters in common with the C63 and GT 63 engines will also be retained, including the 83mm bore.

As for electrification, the new Affalterbach creature will be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system, with a 4.8 kWh battery and a nominal voltage of 400 Volts. The accumulator will be developed by High Performance Powertrains of Brixworth, headquarters where the Formula 1 power units are born, and will have a weight of about 98 kg by itself. The electric motor will instead be an asynchronous unit, similar in characteristics to the 200 horsepower engines of the 63 hybrid range. Truckthe overall power of the powertrain will be around 700 horsepower, with a peak torque of 1200 Nm. In detailthe straight-six will deliver drive power to all four wheels, taking advantage of the nine-speed gearbox. The electric motor, on the other hand, will be mounted in position P3 and will only act on the rear axle by means of a two-speed gearbox.

The new Mercedes-AMG 63 will have up to seven different driving modes. As far as the mechanics are concerned, a double wishbone suspension will be adopted at the front, while the rear will be implemented multi-link scheme. The car will also be equipped with four-wheel steering, aiming to further emphasize performance. In spite of the greater weight, in fact, the Mercedes technicians have set themselves the goal of emulating the performance of the current E63S, capable of covering the 0-100 in 3.4 seconds.