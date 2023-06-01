In the Netherlands, it is often the emissions that make cars so expensive. Just compare the prices of cars with large engines here with those in Belgium. So you would say that the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance is cheaper than its predecessor. After all, the emissions fell from 227 grams per kilometer to 156 grams per kilometer and you should notice that in the BPM. But unfortunately: the four-cylinder version is also more expensive.

TopGear whining about the lack of V8s; we fit the stereotype nicely. You can call us dinosaurs that will soon be wiped out by an EV asteroid. It is certainly not that we are against electrification or against plug-in hybrids, but now you no longer have a V8 engine and a higher price. Fortunately, you have decent performance due to 680 hp and 1,200 Nm.

What is the Dutch price of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance?

You can now go to the Mercedes dealer to order the car. The Dutch price of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance is at least 147,834 euros. For the Estate you have lost 149,286 euros. This is without fun options such as a carbon package or the package that gives you extra engine noise in the cabin through the speakers.

The old Mercedes-AMG C 63 S with a V8 engine was about 20,000 euros cheaper when it was introduced in 2018. It is easy to explain that the new Mercedes-AMG is more expensive. The four-cylinder may cost less, but the car does have expensive battery technology and an extra electric motor. In addition, everything has become more expensive. Welcome to 2023.

Is the V8 really such a loss?

We were allowed to drive the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S for a while. There we concluded that there is just too much going on with this car to give you a grin on your face in one fell swoop. Which isn’t to say it’s boring, by the way. Far from. But still: Now the C 63 now feels like a sports sedan for one half and a driving experiment for the other.

This is one of those cars that you’ll appreciate with every mile as the complexity of its powertrain – and the best way to use it – sinks into your poor little brain. Perhaps the new C 63 will eventually, in the long run, enchant its driver. But in the time he spent with us, he unfortunately did not succeed.