The LFP announced on Friday the implementation of its new medical protocol against covid-19, after the agreement of the interministerial cell. Widely relaxed, it should prevent further postponements from taking place in the coming weeks.

Like Beaujolais, the new medical protocol of the LFP was expected. It is now officially implemented from the next day of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. If the first vintage had been largely indigestible with postponements galore for many French clubs, the process has been rethought this time.

A relaxed protocol

Exit the three cases of covid-19 in a club that would allow a match to be postponed. From now on, “Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches will be maintained as long as 20 players (including a goalkeeper) out of a workforce of 30 will test negative“, announced the LFP. A decision wanted by the leaders of clubs and activated”in conjunction with the public authorities“.

While PSG is experiencing an upsurge in cases, especially on the side of its stars (Icardi, Marquinhos, Navas, Neymar, Di Maria), the capital club will not be able to postpone its meeting against Lens again as it stands. This new measure is also a call to the individual responsibility of everyone after a summer which has seen many players test positive.