The New Media Academy, the first academy of its kind in the field of digital media in the Middle East, signed a memorandum of understanding with the City University of Ajman, to enhance academic cooperation between the two parties, prepare and coordinate training courses in various fields, and provide support and assistance in the field of conducting research, studies and questionnaires.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Director of the New Media Academy, Hussein Al-Atoli, and the President of the City University of Ajman, Imran Khan, on the sidelines of the College of Media’s first international conference on media and mass communication, which was organized by the City University of Ajman, entitled “Media Innovation: Opportunities and Challenges.”

training programs

The memorandum of understanding stipulates that the New Media Academy will provide training opportunities for students and employees at City University of Ajman, in addition to promoting the university’s activities and participating in activities and events of common interest between the two parties.

Under the memorandum of understanding, City University of Ajman will provide scholarships and discounts on bachelor’s and master’s programs to employees of the New Media Academy.

Informing the future

Hussein Al-Atouli, Director of the New Media Academy, stressed the Academy’s keenness to expand its strategic partnerships and cooperation with academic institutions, within the framework of its firm commitment to providing all means to prepare creative media talents, enable them to deal with the media of the future, and provide them with practical experiences and valuable knowledge in the field of media.

He pointed out that the New Media Academy spares no effort in providing its expertise and capabilities to serve all sectors in the UAE, noting that the memorandum of understanding with the City University of Ajman comes within the framework of the Academy’s strategy to qualify the new generation in the UAE to lead the media and digital content sector through a wide range of programs. Diverse and based on scientific and practical foundations.

Qualified generation

In turn, Imran Khan, President of the City University of Ajman, said that the university is always keen to provide the best academic programs that keep pace with the needs of the labor market, and to build an academically and practically qualified generation to continue the development process witnessed by the UAE at various levels.

Imran Khan stressed that signing the memorandum of understanding with the New Media Academy is an important step to provide students with practical and cognitive skills to enable them to achieve excellence in their future careers.