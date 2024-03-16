The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) will have new equipment to ensure that immigration arrests are carried out in accordance with the law and there are no abuses of authority. The intention is to give greater transparency to their work and ensure that both arrests and deportations are carried out in the most efficient way.

So, now ICE agents will begin wearing body cameras on their uniform. In this way, every time they have interaction with migrants, they will record, guaranteeing that both the police and the detainees have evidence to defend themselves, a measure implemented because multiple abuses have been recorded.

Telemundo shared that the general implementation of body cameras is generally authorized after a six-month pilot program in which their effectiveness was demonstrated. “Deploying body cameras for our officers and agents helps build public trust through transparency and accountability. “It is an essential element in our mission for public and national security,” said PJ Lechleitnet, director of ICE.

Migrant rights organizations applauded the implementation. As an example, Juan José Gutiérrez, director of the Coalition for Full Immigrant Rights, said that The intention of these cameras is to protect the human rights of the person who is to be arrested.

The program complies with an executive order signed in 2022 by President Joe Biden to require the adoption of body cameras for all federal law enforcement agencies. Nevertheless, There is concern that ultimately the videos may not be accessible to people who are victims of some type of abuse.

In which states in the United States will body cameras begin to be implemented?

The authorities indicated that, initially, This program will only begin to be implemented in five northern cities: Detroit, Buffalo, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

After the announcement, Various human rights groups pointed out the importance of it also being taken to the border with Mexico, so that agencies make public the interaction they have with undocumented immigrants through videos and show if there is abuse or bad behavior.

“It is important that there is evidence of their operations, many times it is very difficult to obtain information that should be public, and it is not obtained until many years later,” he told Telemundo Benjamín Prado, from the American Friends border program.

José Gutiérrez also spoke out on the matter. “It is more necessary at the border than anywhere else, where there is complaint after complaint of the flagrant way in which the human rights of immigrants are violated.” But for body cameras to reach agents in more states, more funds will need to be allocated to ICE.