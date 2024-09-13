According to the criteria of
Likewise, those Migrants who depended on a hearing to close their deportation case had the opportunity to carry out the process again and extend the timeout, if there was some kind of error.
However, the BIA issued a document on September 6 through which gives immigration judges the opportunity to correct mistakes contained in the appearance notices, which means that Deportation proceedings, even if they contain some errors, will continue.
Thus, those immigrants who had the opportunity to stop their expulsion processes from the country and obtain residency, They will now have to restart their trial before an immigration court. where, lawyers claim, there are millions of cases awaiting a verdict.
Backlash against judges being able to correct errors in deportation proceedings in the United States
Now that Immigration judges will be able to correct errors in appearance notices deportation so that the process is not dismissed, various organizations have spoken out against the measure.
Think Immigration, the analysis site of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), wrote about the changes that No other American court system would allow a judge to correct errors procedural errors committed by the party bringing the charges. They added that the amendment will not contribute to improving the system and that in reality will end up affecting thousands of immigrants.
