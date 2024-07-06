The new Mayors and the “booty” of the nominations

The expression “Loot System” is not very reassuring but it is the well-known “Spoils System”, that is, that mechanism, originally specific to Anglo-Saxon political practice, whereby the renewal of the elective bodies is followed by the rotation of top managers in public administrations. In our country the system of loot or spoils, introduced in 1997 by the so-called “Bassanini Law”, It is currently regulated by Law No. 145 of 2002. The Constitutional Court has intervened several times, declaring the illegitimacy of some provisions of the law (for example, with sentences no. 103 of 2007, regarding general managers; no. 161 of 2008, to protect the principle of continuity of administrative action; no. 34 of 2010, on the general managers of the ASL) or to recognize the legitimacy of other rules (for example, with sentences no. 233 of 2006, on the relationship between the principles of good performance and impartiality; no. 23 of 2019, on the General Secretaries of local authorities).

The main criticism leveled at the “booty system” is that the choice of administrative leaders responds not to criteria of technical trust but of political loyalty. In other words, the person most capable of realizing the assigned directions and objectives would not be appointed, but the one most available to support the wishes of the person who appointed him. But it is also recognized that, given the necessary relationship of trust, the new Mayor must be able to identify the subjects who can interpret the new lines of political-administrative direction. One of the declinations of this system concerns the appointment of the directors of companies owned by local authorities.

A topic of current interest in light, on the one hand, of the recent ruling no. 98 of 4 June 2024 of the Constitutional Court, which has expanded the pool of candidates for the position of administratorand, on the other hand, the conclusion, on June 24, of the run-off elections for the election of the Mayors of many cities. A premise may prove useful. Capital companies owned by local authorities, even if entirely in public hands, have a private legal nature (Cass., nos. 16335 of 2019, 21299 and 3196 of 2017, 24591 and 19676 of 2016). Article 1, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 175 of 2016 (TUSPP) provides that, subject to the derogations provided for in the same decree, publicly held companies are governed by the corporate rules of the Civil Code (Cass., no. 24591 of 2016 and no. 1237 of 2015). Consequently, the local authority can influence the performance of the company, not by authoritative means, but by exercising its prerogatives as a shareholder, as regulated by law and the statute (Cass., nos. 16335 of 2019, no. 7799 of 2005; Cons. Stato, no. 4067 of 2023). The newly elected Mayors, therefore, have the power – duty to appoint the new directors of the companies in which the institution has a stake within forty-five days of their appointment, pursuant to art. 50, paragraphs 8 and 9, of Legislative Decree no. 267 of 2000 (TUEL).

Within the same term, the new Mayors will be able to not only appoint the directors whose term has expired, but also proceed with the revocation of the directors still in office (appointed by the previous Mayor, who, in theory, could also be the same physical person, in the event of re-election) pursuant to art. 2449, paragraph 2, of the Civil Code, without them being able to complain about the early termination of the assignment, making claims for compensation. In fact, according to the case law, based on the provisions just mentioned (art. 2449 of the Civil Code as externally integrated by art. 50, paragraphs 8 and 9, of the TUEL), the election of a new Mayor constitutes in itself a “just cause” pursuant to art. 2383, paragraph 3, of the Civil Code (Cass., no. 16335 of 2019 and Council of State no. 4067 of 2023), capable of affecting the relationship of trust with the company director.

And, after the aforementioned ruling no. 98 of 2024 of the Constitutional Court, the Mayors will be able to appoint new administrators being able to count on a larger group of interested parties.. In fact, with this ruling the Constitutional Court declared the unconstitutionality, due to excessive delegation pursuant to art. 76 of the Charter, of the provisions of law (art. 1, paragraph 2, letter f) and 7, paragraph 2, letter d), Legislative Decree no. 39 of 2013) which prohibited the assignment of the role of administrator of private law entities under public control to those who had held a similar role in the previous year.

Ultimately, this time the “booty” will be even richer than the previous ones.

* Marco Palieri is an administrative lawyer, admitted to practice before the higher courts, and holds a PhD in public economic law – marcopalieri.it