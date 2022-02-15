Nintendo explains what to do to be able to enjoy Extra Track Passes without having to go through the box.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 15, 2022, 11:07 2 comments

The release of the first installment of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Track Passes is planned for a month from now, allowing users who purchase the DLC, or are a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, to enjoy up to eight additional tracks. . And the rest? You can also do it in a couple of ways.

Starting March 18, tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Track Pass Issue 1 will be playable locally or online in Friends & Rivals races, even if only one player has the Bonus Track Pass. bonus tracks or you can access it as part of a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack”, we can read in the purchase tab of MK 8 Deluxe. “As of March 22nd, installment 1 tracks will also will appear in the random selection when disputing world or regional races against other online users”, they add from the Japanese firm.

Bottom line: starting March 18, those who don’t buy the expansion will be able to play the Copa Turbo Dorada and Copa Felina Fortuna circuits if they’re invited, or wait until March 22 and cross their fingers that the random selection works for them.

Extra track passes was one of the most commented announcements of the last Nintendo Direct, and gives the option to the users of the successful racing video game, which is still one of the best-selling titles in markets such as the British one, to compete in 48 remastered tracks of the series. There will be six deliveries available that will arrive from March until the end of 2023. These are the first eight circuits.

First installment of Track Passes Gold Turbo Cup Boulevards of Paris (Mario Kart Tour)



Circuit Toad (Mario Kart 7)



Chocolate Mountain (Mario Kart 64)



Coconut Center (Mario Kart Wii) See also E3 rules out physical show this year

Fortune Feline Cup Tokyo Circuit (Mario Kart Tour)



Mushroom Hills (Mario Kart DS)



Celestial Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)



Ninja Mansion (Mario Kart Tour)

More about: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo.