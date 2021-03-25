Since the arrival of the second season at the end of February, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been receiving new content throughout these weeks, and players of the famous shooter developed by the Treyarch team will not have to wait for more news playable.

Through his official Twitter account, Treyarch studios has announced the new map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will arrive next week as the reason for the middle of the second season. This new map will be called Miami Strike, and as we can see in the first images it seems that it will be a map that will greatly favor direct action.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new map will be called Miami Strike

Miami Strike is one of three new maps expected to be released next week. The other two are Golova, a Russian town located within the Ural plains, and Mansión (2v2, 3v3), a small gunfight and face off map set in Havana, Cuba.

With the sun shining on the colorful murals of Miami’s South Beach neighborhood, Miami Strike will focus the action on a smaller daytime rendition of the original map.

Golova will offer «plenty of close-range combat opportunities throughout the city, from a massive church to its rows of houses and industrial park«, While Mansion has two open courtyards on both sides of a central room with a side corridor and a visible balcony.

New weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War are filtered

Therefore, anyone who wants to play this new map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War you should keep an eye out for the update coming to the Treyarch title next week.