What is REAL ID and why is it important for travel?



REAL ID is an update to the identification regulations in the United StatesIntroduced by the REAL ID Act in 2007, this measure seeks standardize identification used in air travel and access to federal facilities. The main objective of this law is improve security and combat both terrorism and identity fraud.

From the May 7, 2025American citizens Those over 18 years of age must present a driver’s license that complies with the REAL ID standards or an accepted alternative form of identification by the federal government to board domestic flights. This regulation implies that Old driving licenses will no longer be sufficient to pass security checks from the Transportation Security Authority (TSA).

It should be noted that, currently, All 50 states and the District of Columbia meet REAL ID standards. If you recently renewed your driver’s license, you likely already have a compatible ID. However, if your license was issued several years ago, You may need to update it to meet the new requirements..

To check if your license is REAL ID compliant, Look for a gold star in the top right corner of your card. It indicates that your license meets REAL ID standards. If you don’t see it, You will need to update your license before the expiration date of the new one..

Obtaining a REAL ID license involves a specific process which varies by state. Generally, you will need to provide documentation including proof of identityproof of its U.S. Citizen or Resident Status., proof of its Social Security Number and several proofs of his current address.

It is important to present original documents or printed copies (such as a birth certificate, Social Security card, or U.S. passport), as photocopies and screenshots are not accepted.

REAL ID: What you need to know

Visit your state licensing agency’s website for specific details on the required documentation and application process. Once you have submitted your application, You will receive a temporary paper ID while you wait for your new license to arrive. REAL ID-compliant, which is typically mailed within three to four weeks.