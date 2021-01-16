The designated CDU boss is the son of a miner and likes to be jovial. He didn’t cut a good figure in the Coronakise. But what does it stand for?

BERLIN taz It goes very well with Armin Laschet that he tested his market value a year ago at the Aachen Carnival. Laschet stood in the Bütt, in a kind of cage, with a brightly colored fool’s cap on his head, a medal around his neck, and asked who was going to be “Germany’s next mother”. “You, Armin!” It echoed from the hall.

Jovial, friendly to the people, that’s how he prefers to act. At that time, Laschet resisted apparently modestly (“No, no, no, nonsense!”), But he had long been planning his campaign. So now he’s done it: Armin Laschet, 59, Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, grew up in Aachen in a Catholic miner’s household, is the new CDU chairman.

Laschet has almost reached the top. It is the most important office in Germany at the moment. Laschet has a good chance of becoming the Union’s candidate for chancellor and thus the next chancellor. If, yes, if it weren’t for the Bavarian Markus Söder. But from the beginning.

Choosing Laschet is one against risk and for continuity. The fact that he prevailed against his rivals Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen fits in with the psychology of the CDU. As a power machine, she loves success and shuns risk. Laschet rules 18 million Germans in North Rhine-Westphalia and – unlike the other two – has already won an important election.

Broadside against Friedrich Merz

Merz, who lost 466 to 521 votes to Laschet in the second ballot, was always considered the darling of the grassroots. But the 1,001 delegates, experienced officials, think differently. In addition, Laschet is doing everything right at the party conference on Saturday. He’s not the best rhetorician, but he does one here exceptionally good speechin which he emphasizes his strengths just as skillfully as the weaknesses of his opponent Merz.

Laschet, dark gray-blue suit, light gray tie, speaks calmly, a little pastorally, as is his way. If he is nervous, it will not show. He emphasizes his government experience and ability to integrate. “I keep hearing that you have to be able to polarize. I say: no, you don’t have to, ”he says. “But ‘should, could, should’ is not yet a policy.“ One must master the tools of a central policy, seek compromises, integrate.

This is a broad side against Merz, the pithy market liberal who loves escalation. Laschet promises the delegates something else, namely to continue Angela Merkel’s recipe for success. “We’ll only win if we stay strong in the middle of society,” he says. You have to “do everything, really everything” to make a convincing offer to the voters in the middle.

That means: Below me, the CDU continues to focus on connectivity and the adoption of topics that are capable of majority, not on polarization. Laschet manages to tell a story in his speech. At one point he gets emotional when talking about his father.

The father was a steer in the Anna colliery

That was Steiger in the Anna colliery in Alsdorf, says Laschet. He was thousands of meters underground every day and did hard work in the heat and darkness. When it comes to underground, religion or origin doesn’t matter, his father always said. What matters is whether you can rely on your colleagues.

That goes down well. The increasing polarization of society worries many Christian Democrats. And everyone knows that after the grueling competition for the post of boss, they need a reconciler. Laschet, it is clear, wants to be this reconciler.

He made this clear when he announced his ambitions for the chairmanship in February 2020 at the Berlin Federal Press Conference. He speaks in detail about citizens’ fears of social decline, climate change or job losses due to digitization. Laschet also mentions the fears of migrants, Muslims and Jews of right-wing extremist violence. Next to him is his team partner, Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Whether he will succeed in reconciliation is an open question. Laschet’s balance sheet in North Rhine-Westphalia is mixed, and sometimes the Prime Minister gets into a swim. The best example is the corona crisis. First he tried to make a name for himself as a loosening fan, leaving furniture stores open despite strict rules. Later he suddenly found a sharp course good.

Face mask under the nose

During a visit to the Aachen Clinic, the face mask slipped under his nose, and the embarrassing photo spread like wildfire on social networks. The fact that the giant slaughterhouse of the meat baron Clemens Tönnies became a Corona hotspot – and the unsustainable working conditions became public – did not take advantage of Laschet’s reputation.

Would black-green be possible with Laschet? For sure. But it is also clear: this alliance would not be a love marriage. Laschet is a friendly guy and habitually open-minded. In some areas he has great overlaps with the Greens, for example in migration policy. Laschet became Germany’s first integration minister in NRW in 2005 – and made a name for himself with liberal tones, which was not always well received by the CDU.

But in North Rhine-Westphalia Laschet is doing classic black and yellow politics with the FDP, which the Greens have little to do with. In terms of climate protection, he was noticed as a brake, for example in the negotiations on the coal compromise, where he was particularly concerned about the Rhenish coal fields. “The Union has decided on a chairman who can do little with climate protection,” says Greens federal manager Michael Kellner.

However, it remains to be seen whether Laschet will also be candidate for chancellor. Would have the will and, as chairman, also the right of access. The only problem is: only a minority of Germans trust him to run the Chancellery, in the current political barometer it is just 28 percent. And this is where Markus Söder comes in. As head of the little sister party, Söder actually has little prospect of the post, but in surveys he is far ahead of Laschet. After all, 54 percent of those questioned would watch the chancellorship.

So the tasks for Laschet are huge. He has to involve the disappointed Merz fans and defend the torn CDU, but also the ambitious Bayern.