The changes began. After five tournaments in the 2022 season, the first couple breaks have already taken place and we analyze how the men’s ranking of the World Padel Tour and Premier Padel is. In addition, we know how a paddle club works with the sports center Madrid Central Paddle.

And it is that the changes, unions and ruptures are something habitual in the sport of the shovel. An unwritten tradition in paddle tennis that, this season, has precipitated causing a cascade of new unions after just five tournaments.

Franco Stupaczuk, Pablo Lima, Álex Ruiz, Momo González or Maxi Sánchez are some of the players immersed in this new scenario and we analyze with three experts, Isaías Blaiotta (Olé), Álvaro López, (Padelspain) and Nacho García (Padelazo)the causes and consequences.

In addition, this time in the amateur padel it is aimed more at the continent than at the content. And it is that all paddle tennis users regularly go to paddle tennis clubs, but few know how they work, what their occupation is, where they are born or what they offer. That is why Jorge Llorente visits us, founding partner of Madrid Central Padela sports space located in the east of the Community of Madrid and which has grown the most in recent years.