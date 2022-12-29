A specialized medical team conducted the first lung transplant in Egypt in the middle of this month, after many months of preparation, for the country to enter a new phase in the field of organ transplantation.

The director of the lung transplantation unit said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the “perfusion device” responsible for supplying the case with oxygen was disconnected today, so that the girl “Sahar” relies on her own lung with some help from the artificial respirator, adding: “The new lung is currently working efficiently, and is performing its functions at 100 percent. This is a big step through which we can now confirm the success of the transplantation.”

He explained that the next step regarding the girl’s condition will be to separate her from the artificial respiration device, but it will take some time, because the girl’s physical structure is weak, and she also needs physiotherapy sessions to help her during the coming period.

Regarding the health condition of the two brothers who donated their lungs to the Egyptian girl, Hussein explained that he had seen their condition during the past hours, and they are in very good condition.

what happened?