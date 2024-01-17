The 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy is divided into three installments: 'The Fellowship of the Ring', 'The Two Towers' and 'The Return of the King'. The plot is based on the novels of JRR Tolkien, who captivated the world with these stories full of fantasy, masterfully brought to the big screen by director Peter Jackson.

Now, the premiere of 'The War of Rohirrim', the new film in the franchise that will shed light on some loose ends. The most exciting thing is that it will feature well-known characters that were part of the trilogy and that we will see again. Let us remember that the last production of 'The Lord of the Rings' was in 2022, with 'The Rings of Power'.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to watch the Lord of the Rings saga and in what order to watch the movies

When is 'The War of Rohirrim', the new 'Lord of the Rings' movie, released?

The new film, which will be an animated version, will be released in December of this year, although the exact date is still unknown. The story is set between the events of 'The Rings of Power' series and 'The Hobbit' saga. In addition, it takes place 261 years before the events narrated in the first installment of 'The Lord of the Rings': 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.

What will 'The War of Rohirrim' be about?

'The War of Rohirrim' will focus on the Horsemen of Rohan during the Battle of King Helm Hammerhand. This character is crucial to understanding the later events of the trilogy, as he was the creator of Helms' Keep, also known as Helm's Deep, which played a key role in 'The Two Towers', in which Aragorn and his companions defended the fortress from the orcs sent by the villain Saruman.

In short, 'The War of Rohirrim' will be a crucial film that every fan must watch as it will feature a legendary war that will shape Middle-earth. In addition, it will feature the presence of actress Miranda Otto, who will once again play Eowyn, a character who appeared in 'The Two Towers' and 'The Return of the King' as the daughter of King Theoden. In this animation, Eowyn will be represented at a younger stage, narrating the events.

Miranda Otto will play Eowyn again in the new 'Lord of the Rings' film. Photo: Sensacine

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Rings” and Tolkien's life as inspiration: love and death behind the saga

What is the chronological order to watch 'The Lord of the Rings'?

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013)

'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022)

#39Lord #Rings39 #movie #understand #origin #story