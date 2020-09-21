Sberbank will now operate under a new logo called Sberbank. Reports about his change RIA News…

The agency got acquainted with the new logo before the official presentation, which will take place on September 24, and showed it in its Telegram-channel.

The group’s logo will now have a gradient blue-yellow-green unfinished circle with one green checkbox inside. The inscription “Sberbank” will be in green. An application with such a trademark has already been filed with Rospatent.

According to the agency, the word “bank” will also disappear from the name of other branches of the group. For example, the leasing company will now be referred to as SberLeasing and will have its own color in the logo.

It was announced that Sberbank began work on a new logo back in 2019. They also discussed the option in the form of a square, the color of which changes from left to right from light green to dark green, and from bottom to top – from green to blue. To the right of the logo it was proposed to place the brand name – “Sberbank” – and next to it the name of the structures included in the bank’s ecosystem. However, the final decision on rebranding had not yet been made. According to experts, the cost of the upgrade will cost at least 300 thousand dollars (about 20 million rubles).

The current Sberbank logo – a green circle with white jackdaws – appeared in 2009. Then it cost 20 billion rubles.