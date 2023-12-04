It has not been easy, but they are finally part of the Murcia Local Police staff. The 56 new agents took office this Monday at the event organized for this purpose in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, where the hint of rain and cold did not spoil an event that was presided over by emotion, joy, hugs and good wishes. for the stage that now begins, once all the selective tests have been passed first, and then the Academy.

These police officers began to dream of achieving one of the positions called for in November 2021, with the socialists in the municipal government. They continued with their aspirations by passing the exams, both theoretical and physical, which began in July 2022. And finally, when they passed the final test, that of the Academy, which began in March of this year.

Family and friends, along with members of the Municipal Corporation, led by the mayor, José Ballesta, and the chief general commissioner, José María mainar, shared this significant moment with the new agents, who received the commemorative plaque.

You represent honesty, competence, intelligence, generosity and responsibility. Values ​​that must continue to be the light that illuminates you. I encourage you to give the best of yourselves, to serve the people of Murcia with excellence. pic.twitter.com/1V9i47V9SP — José Ballesta (@Ballesta_Murcia) December 4, 2023

Traffic management will be the first task entrusted to most of these new agents, as explained by the Councilor for Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona. Later, a part of them will become part of the Special Citizen Security Groups (CESC), destined for the district barracks. The rest will be integrated into neighborhood police groups.

The PSOE councilor, Enrique Lorca, highlighted the effort made by the socialist municipal government to provide more resources to this Police Force.