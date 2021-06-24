Marc Aguado leaves loaned to Andorra, from the RFEF First Division, without even doing the preseason with Real Zaragoza, as AS already pointed out. The new loan of the Aragonese midfielder, 21, is fully agreed with the club owned by the former zaragocista Gerard Piqué and it will be official in the next few days.

The past may 31, on the same day that the term ended, Zaragoza, as this newspaper announced, decided to exercise its option to automatic renewal on Marc Aguado until 2023 and the footballer signed a contract with the first team with the minimum salary (80,000 euros), an amount of which will take over In its whole the Andorra.

The club of the Principality wanted this time incorporate it into property with a three-season contract, but will have it again for a year on loan. Aguado will already be under the orders of Eder Sarabia on July 7, the date on which the start of the Andorra preseason is set.