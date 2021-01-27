M.Ini has not sent completely redesigned cars to the competition for a long time, but tries to keep its model range fresh with injections. In March it will be that time again, this time the mainly cosmetic changes are quite obvious. According to their own statements, the designers decided to present the car in a more puristic way.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The black and more accentuated surrounds of the radiator grille and clearly visible black elements at the rear should have a corresponding effect. The position lights are replaced by vertical air inlets at the front, which are used to improve aerodynamics. The bumper strip, which also functions as a license plate holder, is no longer painted black, but in the body color. Anyone who has always found the British flag in the rear lights cool can now get them as standard, as well as LED headlights at the front.

The interior is noticeably changed. Customers there can now expect the digital cockpit familiar from the electric Cooper SE, provided that the Connected Media option has been purchased. The oval color screen replaces the round speedometer and shows, in addition to information relevant to driving, what the assistance systems are doing. In the electrically powered Mini, the charge status of the batteries can also be read there.









Mini wouldn’t be mini if ​​they didn’t always have a somewhat crazy idea. This time they go under the sprayers. The roof can be ordered in a color that changes from front to back from blue to black. The in-house white binders let you know that the effect is created using the wet-on-wet painting process, the three necessary colors are applied one after the other.

The range of drives sounds familiar. The three-cylinder with a displacement of 1.5 liters deliver 75, 102 or 136 hp. The two-liter four-cylinder has 178 or 231 hp in the two John Cooper Works versions. Otto particle filters are now part of good cleaning, the engines meet the Euro 6d emissions standard. The electric Cooper SE delights with 184 hp and limits the radius to 200 kilometers according to the WLTP standard, from which hardly more than 150 kilometers in lively reality grows. The combustion engines cooperate with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. With the exception of the entry-level engine, a 7-speed dual clutch transmission is available on request; in the potent John Cooper Works there are 8 gear stages. The power is transferred to the front wheels as usual.

The changes initially apply to the two-door, three-door and convertible. Nothing is said about the price yet, it would be a miracle, it would decrease or even remain at the familiar self-confident level. But who believes in miracles? We are not.