The World Health Organization recommends a daily salt intake between 2 and 5 grams. In Spain, an average of 9 grams is consumed, which increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

with the new salt limit, law that comes into force this Friday, the hidden salt in the food we consume on a daily basis will be reduced by up to 20%. bread quality standard was approved in April 2019 (Royal Decree 308/2019, BOE of May 11) and entered into force on July 1, 2019, but was postponed until this Friday, April 8, 2022, so that manufacturers could adapt their production processes and avoid affecting bread consumption.

Healthier bread with less salt

The law sets a limit maximum salt content allowed in common bread,

What finished productfrom 1.31 grams per 100 grams of bread (13.1 g of salt per kilogram of bread or the corresponding 0.52 g of sodium per 100 g of bread)

if analyzed by determination of chlorides or 1.66 grams of salt per 100 grams of bread (16.6 g of salt per kilogram of bread or the corresponding 0.66 g of sodium per 100 g of bread), if analyzed by determination of total sodium.

The new measure affects common bread, wholemeal bread, sourdough, special breads, breadsticks, biscuits, toasted bread, sliced ​​bread, breadcrumbs, pita bread, breadsticks, biscuit bread… Also all the ingredients that the bread contains for its elaboration.



Health benefits of reducing salt intake

Should we worry about this salt limit? Is it beneficial for our health? “The answer is yes. At the population level we have an excessive consumption of salt, and bread is a basic food in the Spanish diet, so it is a regular source of salt, which we must control”, he tells Diario AS Maria Marques, dietitian – nutritionistfounder of Breast Nutrition and Lactation

“Reducing salt intake is beneficial for cardiovascular health, including a lower risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, myocardial infarction and stroke,” highlights the expert.

“In addition, with this new regulation, we ensure a better consumer informationbecause new requirements are established for the denomination of the different types of bread, and that must also be included in the labeling of the same”.