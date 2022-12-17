The businessman Bartolomé Cursach, before arriving at the trial, at the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands, on October 10, in Palma de Mallorca. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

It happened a few months ago in a central and historic restaurant on Palma’s Paseo Mallorca, frequented by businessmen, lawyers and well-to-do people from the island. The king of the Mallorcan nightlife empire, Bartolomé Cursach, shared a table with one of his intimates when there were still weeks left before the trial began in the Provincial Court from which he was finally acquitted after the Prosecutor’s Office withdrew all the accusations against him. him for allegedly bribing police officers to harass their competition. One of his interlocutors during that afternoon tells that Cursach was upset and complaining about his time in jail, where he spent 13 months until he was released after paying a million euros. Especially bitter was the time he spent away from the island in Valencia, where he was transferred after some witnesses in the case denounced threats from the businessman’s entourage. Before those present, he affirmed that he would not give up his efforts to have two judges and a prosecutor go to jail for what they had put him through.

The trial for the Cursach case ended last week with the acquittal of 15 of the 17 people who remained sitting on the bench, accused of extorting leisure businessmen after the Prosecutor’s Office, in a tearful intervention, withdrew all the accusations against them considering that the testimonial evidence carried out during the sessions did not support his indictment, in which he demanded 18 months in prison from the businessman for crimes of belonging to a criminal organization and prevarication. Now, those who investigated the case are about to be tried for alleged irregularities during the investigation, such as pressure on witnesses. Cursach, appearing as a private prosecution, claims more than 200 years in prison for the judge, the prosecutor and the four National Police agents who investigated him. A first step in the crusade that he has undertaken against him.

The Mallorcan businessman Bartolomé Cursach and the general director of the Cursach Group, Bartolomé Sbert, embrace at the end of the trial. Photo: TSJIB | Video: Ministry of Justice

The trial broke in a certain way the halo of mystery and popular rumors that has always surrounded his person, to which legends are attributed that it is not known if they are entirely true. There he could not hide behind the dark sunglasses that he wore during the time that the last of his infrequent public appearances lasted, forced in January 2015 by the Balearic Parliament during a commission of investigation on the works of the reference hospital on the islands . Sitting in the front row during the court sessions, with his hair loose and casual clothes, he followed events these months attentively. Sometimes with fuss, others commenting in the ear of his number two, Bartolomé Sbert, also investigated. His gestures could be seen in the recordings, such as the surprise when a woman who testified against him combed him when he left the courtroom without the magistrates seeing him. His voice was barely heard, only to say that he was not going to testify. Not a single comment to the media that covered the trial.

An elusive man, always absent from the usual acts of Balearic society, he continues to be surrounded by a small circle of intimates who have not left him in all this time. Raised in a family that worked in concierge positions at the elite Palma Tennis Club, he began to make his fortune bringing clothes from London to sell in Palma. Then came the first of his clubs, the Smash nightclub that launched his business, which grew based on nightlife in the main tourist areas of Mallorca. Hotels in Magaluf, the BCM nightclub —which responds to his initials—, restaurants, the largest gym on the island and the largest temple of beer consumption for Germans in alcoholic retirement in Mallorca.

The jewel in the crown of his empire was the well-known Titos nightclub, located right on the Paseo Marítimo in the Balearic capital. With capacity for 1,000 people and a glass elevator that looks directly at the bay, the businessman put it up for sale in 2020 for 16 and a half million euros, pressured by the bad situation that the nightlife sector was going through due to restrictions on the pandemic. Barely a year later, Cursach reached an agreement with the Fluxà family, owner of the international footwear brand Camper, who finally bought the building for an amount that was not disclosed. The Fluxàs have taken ownership of several properties in the Gomila area, a neighborhood with a festive atmosphere at night in Palma that went into decline at the beginning of the 2000s, with the aim of rehabilitating it and giving a change to the area. At the moment it is planned that the Pachá Group rents the building to promote a branch of the Lío Ibiza disco cabaret, aimed mainly at luxury tourists.

During his absence, the businessman left his business in the hands of his close friends and one of his sons, who bears the same name and participated in the program a few years ago. Challenge in the Himalayas, by Jesus Calleja. His forays were never limited to leisure businesses, he also became the largest shareholder of Real Club Deportivo Mallorca and Club Atlético Baleares, two rival teams in the city that are not destined to understand each other. He was a man close to the former minister and president of the Balearic Islands with the PP, Jaume Matas, with whom he alternated in paddle tennis games and who frequented his gym. With his friends he did it in front of the rug of the card table of his farm in Puntiró. Now a new episode in history opens, that of the trial of the former investigators of the case. The prosecution has not yet presented its indictment, but in the judicial environment it is suspected that it will be harsh. The Mallorcan businessman, along with three of his employees, has done so and is demanding a sentence of 32 and a half years for Judge Manuel Penalva; 37 and a half for the anti-corruption prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, and between 30 and 34 and a half years for the four policemen of the money-laundering group. In a few months he will know if his desires are fulfilled.