A man searches BeeDigital for a plumber. Santi Burgos

Yellow Pages has said goodbye to paper. The mythical book, which in its good days weighed almost two kilos and where the large multinationals and the plumber on the corner shared space, will no longer be printed. The company distributed its latest edition (after more than 2,750 issues) at the end of this month of March. With the distribution of 7.2 million copies, the history of the physical guide ended, which began to be distributed in Spain in 1967. The business, however, does not disappear. “We adapt to the new needs of customers and companies that are digital today,” says Javier Castro, CEO of the firm, which has been renamed BeeDigital. Now it is committed to being the provider of technological services to SMEs: from positioning on the internet and social networks, to the creation of a website.

The company’s leap into the digital world has been cooking for three years, when the European venture capital fund Metric Capital Partners and the Spanish Evolvere Capital acquired Hibu, the company to which the Yellow Pages belonged. The bet was for a radical change. “The transformation is a mixture of need and opportunity,” argues Castro, who moves like a fish in water on technological issues. With more than 30 years of professional career, the CEO of BeeDigital was previously CEO of Terra, the market leader in digital marketing in Latin America, and held various management positions at Telefónica. “We realized that we had a business that had been very successful for 50 years, but the world had changed.”

The irruption of the internet, at the end of the last century, forever marked the direction of the company. The technological tsunami was breaking through and the company immediately jumped on the wave. In 1995, three years before Google hit the market, Yellow Pages went online. Its portal was one of the five most viewed in Spain, behind Terra and the newspapers EL PAÍS, The world and Brand, according to company information. At that time, the guide was part of Telefónica Publicidad e Información (TPI), a subsidiary of the telecommunications operator, with excellent prospects to the point that when it was released on the stock market (in 1999) it set a historical record of negotiations in a single day. The growth of the firm also allowed it to create a new telephone information business: 11888.

But already entered the new millennium and with the rise of dotcoms moving forward at full speed, the company ceased to be a strategic asset for Telefónica. In 2006, the company sold TPI-Yellow Pages to Yell, the firm’s UK equivalent. A year later, its shares were delisted.

“There will be guides at home for many years. The publishing business continues to be very powerful, ”said Ana García Fau, former CEO of Yell Publicidad (which changed its name to Hibu in 2012), in an interview with this newspaper in 2009. And so it was. In 2017, the company distributed more than 16 million books in Spain, a historic mark for the company. In 2019, the offline business (which includes the print edition and the telephone service) represented only 14% of the total turnover (which amounted to almost 61 million euros). The percentage, however, plummeted with the pandemic.

Product portfolio

In 2020, the business offline achieved only a 3% share. The digital part is currently the largest source of income for the company, with a database of 1.2 million customers. The objective is to provide all of them with digital services. Its product portfolio includes the creation and maintenance of web pages, social media management, search engine optimization, advertising campaigns. on-line and e-commerce options. “The new approach that the company is following is very interesting,” says Michiel Das, professor at EAE Business School. “On the one hand, it continues to feed its huge database of SMEs and, on the other hand, it is capitalizing it and then selling its own digital solutions… the two businesses [el portal de Páginas Amarillas y el servicio de marketing] they feed back ”.

So far, 70,000 merchants have requested a BeeDigital product in the last three years. 140,000 websites have been created for them and 44,000 Google Ads campaigns managed. “In addition to marketing, we are going to offer an SME everything it needs in this digital age. Do you need cybersecurity, a small management software or an office program? Those elements will be in our value proposition in a couple of months, ”says Castro. “The only thing that can play against the company is the generic positioning it has in terms of the solutions it offers,” says Das. “Whoever takes a lot of space, the less he tightens up”.

But for Castro, the path that the company has taken has no going backwards. “When you have a business that makes a lot of money you don’t have the courage to change,” says the CEO. “But we did it and we are totally convinced that the opportunity is on the internet, not in the physical world,” he concludes.