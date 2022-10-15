Mikä tarkalleen kuuluu muovikeräykseen, mikä ei? Pitääkö pakkaukset huuhtoa, entä muovikorkit erotella kartonkitölkeistä? HS lähti liukuhihnalle, jota pitkin kaikki suomalaisten keräämät muovijätteet kulkevat.

Heidi Moisio HStext

Kimmo Räisänenpictures and videos

Mcan the plastic bin be full again? It always seems to be the first to be filled with sorting containers in the home.

Plastic waste takes up a lot of space, but on the other hand, it doesn’t weigh much. Visually, plastic can accumulate in abundance, but relatively speaking, it is not the dominant form of household waste. Only 8–10 percent of household waste is plastic, the rest other materials, says the business development manager Mikko Koivuniemi From Fortum.

Plastic recycling is a relatively new thing in Finland. The sorting and recycling of household plastic waste started in 2016. Maybe that’s why plastic makes people think and talk a lot. In Koivuniemi’s opinion, there is an unnecessary amount of worry about the amount of plastic waste.

“Here, plastic evokes a lot of emotions. According to my experience, the approach in other Nordic countries is more practical,” says Koivuniemi.

For example, in Sweden there are already more accustomed plastic recyclers. Our neighboring country has been recycling packaging plastic for twenty years longer.

It’s easy for Koivuniemi to approach plastic waste in a practical way, because 20 million kilograms of plastic waste is processed a year at his workplace at Fortum’s plastic refinery in Riihimäki.

Usable plastic is renewed into recycled plastic, which can be used to make new products. Ketchup bottles, bread bags and ice cream boxes change from single-use packaging materials to, for example, new plastic bags and scissor handles.

The Riihimäki office of Fortum’s recycling and waste business houses a plastic refinery, a high-temperature incineration plant and two grate incineration plants. At the plastic processing plant, forty employees take care of the plastic waste sorted by Finnish households.

In a key position in this cycle there is a consumer standing in his kitchen with plastic packaging waste in his hands.

The starting point is already great if he has a collection container at home, where he can put the trash he recognizes as plastic. According to Koivuniemi, one of the biggest stumbling blocks in waste sorting is that residents cannot fit all the recycling bins in their kitchens.

Sometimes too long a journey to an eco-recycling point can be a threshold issue and recycling is not done. House-specific collection containers will become mandatory in July 2023, if there are at least five apartments in the housing association.

How about when you have garbage in your hand that you’re not quite sure is plastic? Is it possible to mess up and ruin the plastic recycling process by sorting it wrongly?

“If it’s plastic packaging from the store, recycle it,” Koivuniemi urges.

Improperly recycled packaging does not stop the sliding belts of Fortum’s plastic refinery. It is always better that households try to sort than that it is considered so difficult that they don’t even bother to try.

The majority of disposable food packaging is therefore suitable for plastic recycling. You don’t need to know how to interpret the recycling markings on the packaging.

On the other hand, plastic collection does not include, for example, toothbrushes, remote controls, pieces of pipe or light blankets, even if they are plastic. They are not packaging plastic, and often they even contain other types of material that require sorting, such as electronics.

Mikko Koivuniemi from Fortum encourages consumers to sort so that Finland can get closer to its new recycling goals that will come into effect in 2025.

Sorter of course, it makes it easier to know that stressing is pointless. However, for many recyclers it is a matter of honor to do the job as well as possible.

If you have a takeout box that looks like Styrofoam, does it belong in plastic waste?

Go there, Koivuniemi urges.

What about a package of instant noodles where part of the surface looks like aluminum or foil?

The rule of thumb is to try to crumple the packaging. If it remains in a crease, its place is a metal collection. If it doesn’t end up in a wrinkle, it can be sorted into plastic waste.

Do I remove the caps and rings from the cardboard juice cans for plastic collection?

If you can handle it, just disconnect. You can also throw plastic caps in the plastic waste.

Plastic is light waste that fits in a small space when baled. It reduces the carbon footprint of transport. That’s why transporting it to Riihimäki from Northern Finland is also worth it.

Well how about this potato chip bag that looks like it’s paper? Somehow, however, there is such a cabin that there is plastic involved?

“It’s an infuriating type of packaging. It’s a so-called laminate, where a good monomaterial is made double in such a way that the consumer is tricked into thinking it’s a paper bag. You get a green feeling,” Koivuniemi explains.

In such a bag, the role of plastic is functional: thanks to it, the potato chips remain in the bag, and the look and feel come from paper. It is often unclear whether such packaging should be sorted into cardboard or plastic waste.

A suitable guideline and sorting principle for households is that if the package contains more than 50 percent plastic, it belongs to the plastic collection, and if it is more than 50 percent paper or fibers, it can be sorted into cardboard waste.

However, multi-layer solutions are problematic from the point of view of recycling, because most of the time one or both materials are wasted, as these cannot always be separated in the recycling process. At the plastic processing plant, the material is recognized as paper, which means it ends up in the reject, meaning it does not get further than the beginning in the plastic processing process.

Light blankets, i.e. tarpaulins, are a typical wrongly sorted product. They are not part of the plastic collection.

About packaging it is worth removing the visible residues, i.e. the expired cheese slices are removed from the cheese package before recycling, and the worst residues can be washed off the jam jar. However, you don’t need to use warm water and you don’t need to wash the waste, Koivuniemi instructs.

In the worst case, substance residues can be a hazard in the plastic processing process:

“An old small engine gasoline canister is like a bomb if there is fuel left in the bottom,” says Koivuniemi.

Non-disposable plastic items such as a plastic freezer box do not belong in the plastic collection container, even if it is suitable for recycling due to its material. This is due to the fact that the waste management of plastic waste is legally handled by the producer community, whose organized plastic collection only applies to packaging produced by members of the community. It would not be fair for the producer to also pay for the waste management of other plastic products, even though it is not responsible for bringing them to the stores.

When the plastic waste has ended up in the recycling bin, so it goes to the account of the producer community of the plastic packaging industry.

Producers are responsible for collecting and transporting sorted plastic to Finland’s only plastic refinery in Riihimäki. In property collection, cooperation is done with the municipal waste management company, the ecopoints are the producers’ responsibility.

In Riihimäki, Fortum takes care of the waste.

HS visited Fortum’s Riihimäki plant to observe how plastic waste is turned into usable raw material.

Kauhakuormaaja nostelee jätettä vastaanottohallissa kuljettimelle, joka siirtää jätteen lajitteluvaiheeseen. Laatunsa mukaisesti lajiteltu muovi matkaa kohti pesua.

Plastic waste 100,000 kilograms are delivered to Fortum per day. The cargoes are unloaded in the reception hall, where the waste is transferred to a conveyor with a bucket loader and further to sorting.

20 percent of the waste coming to the plastic refinery is other than recyclable plastic. It is separated from plastic waste in several stages of the process.

From now on, all sorting is done mechanically. The plastics are sorted into hard and film plastics and then by plastic quality, so that each plastic quality gets the processing it requires.

Sorting uses optics. For this reason, it is not a good idea to pile different kinds of garbage at home.

Plastic grades are sorted optically. Compressed air throws some of the plastics into a different path.

If other plastic waste has been crushed into the yogurt jar, the machine will only see the topmost yogurt jar and the waste inside will end up on the wrong belt. So you are allowed to pack plastic trash loosely at home, and you don’t even have to tie the bag in a knot, because then it has to be torn apart mechanically.

Due to the sorting technology, black packages colored with carbon black were previously problematic because the optics did not recognize their type of plastic. However, technology has developed, and the problem is not so big anymore. In addition, manufacturers have developed their packaging to be easier to sort: the dye has been changed and the number of black packaging has been reduced.

Sorting followed by plastic shredding and multi-stage washing. In the end, depending on the type of plastic, clean, feather-soft slop or shavings travel on the plant’s belt on their way to melting.

The plastic is melted and regenerated, i.e. granulated into pellet-like granules, which are a ready-made raw material of almost virgin origin for manufacturers of new products.

Kierrätetty kalvomuovi on kuin untuvaa. Granulaatit ovat lämpimiä putkahtaessaan ulos granuloinnista.

Recycled plastic can end up back in the hands of the consumer in many forms. No sign necessarily tells the consumer that the new product is made of recycled plastic, even if it is.

However, you can find, for example, the Fortum Circo label on the packaging, in which case it is definitely made from plastic packaging collected from households, sorted by consumers.

Often, for example, the raw materials for the grocery bag that you grab from the store checkout have been turned over at the Riihimäki facility.

Recycled plastic is not suitable for foodstuffs only, and therefore food, for example, cannot be packaged in it. Instead, for example, drain cleaner is suitable for packaging in a reusable bottle.

The funniest example of plastic recycling is probably sitting on top of old ice cream cans in schools: Isku has made seats for school children from recycled plastic material developed by Fortum, in which recycled polypropylene is reinforced with natural fibers. The carbon footprint of such a chair made of recycled raw materials is significantly smaller than, for example, the carbon footprint of a chair made of virgin plastic.

Other durable goods made from recycled plastic are, for example, composters and pipes.

In practice, therefore, a single-use package can turn into a product that can last for tens of years, says Koivuniemi.

In households more plastic waste is generated than is sorted.

The producer community responsible for collection is represented by Suomen Uusiomuovi oy. Managing director Mika Surakka says that 41 percent of plastic packaging without a deposit gets into the collection system.

The hope of both Fortum and Finnish recycled plastic is to have the highest possible collection rate and recycling rate. According to Suraka, the recycled raw material sells well, which means that all finished recycled raw material can be used for new products.

“Even more would be sold, so we hope consumers will enjoy sorting,” says Surakka.

In practice, however, the Riihimäki plastic refinery is not able to process larger amounts of plastic waste than at present – Suomen Uusiomuovi has to take part of the plastic waste abroad for processing.

Essi-Noora Jylänki analysoi muovijalostamon laboratoriossa uuden raaka-aineen laatua. Jokaisesta erästä otetaan laboratoriossa näyte.

Fortum plans a new and more efficient plant.

“In order for producers to reach the statutory recycling target, collection must be increased,” states Mikko Koivunniemi.

The statutory goal for plastic recycling is 50 percent by 2025. At the moment, about one third of non-pledged and pledged plastic waste ends up in circulation.

Sorted, recyclable plastic is always recycled, whether it ended up in Riihimäki or abroad. However, among the plastic there is often material not suitable for recycling, which is used for energy by burning.

Currently, recycling is not synonymous with sorting, but recycling is recycling only when the material ends up being used again and new products are made from it.

Packaging according to Koivuniemi, they are not the biggest bad guys in terms of their carbon footprint if you put things into perspective.

For example, if you throw a piece of bread from a package of toast in the trash, the environmental impact of the act is more harmful than making a bag of bread. Or if there is beef in the package, it doesn’t matter what material the package is made of, because the carbon footprint of beef is so large.

Koivuniemi thinks that recycling in households can make people think more broadly about their consumption.

When a consumer stands in the kitchen with packaging waste in his hands, he doesn’t necessarily only think about which container it belongs in. He may also wonder why he bought the product. That’s how environmental thinking progresses during everyday activities.

1. Roska kuuluu muovinkeräykseen, jos nämä kaikki kolme ehtoa täyttyvät: roska on muovia, se on pakkaus ja tyhjä. 2. Älä jätä pakkaukseen näkyviä jäämiä kuten ruuantähteitä. Huuhtaise tai pyyhkäise ne pois. Pakkauksen ei kuitenkaan tarvitse olla putipuhdas. 3. Älä sullo keskenään erilaisia roskia sisäkkäin. Keskenään samanlaiset roskat kuten viilipurkit voit sen sijaan laittaa jätteeseen pinona. 4. Irrota kartonkietiketti, jos se on irrotettavissa. 5. Jos et ole aivan varma, onko pakkaus muovia vai metallia, koita rypistää sitä. Jos roska jää ruttuun, se ei ole muovia.

