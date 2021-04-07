One of the Keizersveerbruggen bridges, between Rotterdam and Eindhoven, for which another location is being sought. Rijkswaterstaat

Bridges are an essential component of the Dutch landscape, but they tend to stand out only when their design is eye-catching or innovative. All facilitate communications: whether made of steel or built on concrete; fixed or lifts to allow navigation; intended for cars, bikes or pedestrians. There is no day when the Dutch cross at least one, and now they have become an unexpected element in the so-called circular economy, a production and consumption model that seeks to extend the life cycle of things to reduce their environmental impact.

About 80% of the bridges that must be replaced have not reached their entire useful life, and they can be moved or disassembled, taking advantage of their parts later. It is a way to save raw materials and reduce the CO₂ generated by the construction of a new one, but it is necessary to know where the infrastructures are that deserve a second chance. To facilitate the task, the General Directorate of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) together with the City Councils of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, have opened a digital Bank of Bridges. A sort of classified ad pages, albeit not for profit.

The number of publicly managed bridges and viaducts is around 40,000, in calculations by the De Bouwcampus Foundation, formed, among others, by Rijkswaterstaat and the Technical University of Delft. A good part of those that will be renovated were built between 1950 and 1965, and are changed ahead of time for reasons such as an urban remodeling in the area or the widening of the road that crosses. Hence, the digital bank is a kind of guaranteed second-hand archive, to pave the way for saving resources that it is intended to promote. The project was launched in March, and the intention is that together with the bridges managed directly by the State —on highways and several provincial highways— all municipalities and provinces include on the list those that must be replaced locally. “The digital Bank of Puentes is independent, and the engineering firms, which are not participating in the project, will have an essential role in the second stage. When someone is interested in one of the bridges, these companies can find out if it fits somewhere else or how to transport it, ”says Barbara van Offenbeek, Rijkswaterstaat circular economy consultant over the phone.

Bridge 2274 in Amsterdam, at the time of being removed.

A bridge used for heavy load that is still safe is suitable for a secondary route with less traffic. A small one on a canal that will be widened, fits into a smaller waterway. The one that supports medium traffic is then ideal for pedestrians or cyclists. Finding another location for all of them seems simple, but bridges are custom built, and reusing them forces us to think differently: from engineers to managers and politicians. “Finding a new site for a bridge is complex. In addition, they are structures that can only be moved by water, not by road. Hence, it is preferred to put them in a nearby place, because most likely they will have to pass under another bridge, either in a river or in a canal, before reaching the new destination. The Government aspires to work with a circular economy by 2030, and giving them a second chance fits into this framework ”, adds the expert. The digital bench collects the characteristics of the bridge that is offered: its length, width, height, weight, and the load it supports. The pieces that could be used – in case it is feasible to disassemble it – are also pointed out so that those interested can calculate if it serves them whole, or prefer to use some portions in another place. Currently, the registered bridges are made of steel, because the concrete ones are built on the ground and are more difficult to relocate.

In Amsterdam, the 2274 bridge, dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists, is one of the first examples of the change in mentality that it is intended to promote. 31 meters long, it was located next to the central train station. The area is going to be remodeled and no longer fit the future design, which includes another bridge with a wider bike lane. As it is only 15 years old, and new neighborhoods are being built in the north of the city, another location has been sought there. Raised last January with a floating crane and then loaded onto a pontoon, after a short and spectacular navigation, it was stored until it was time to install it on a canal in another district. “We want to make the most of the materials we have available in the planning of public spaces, that is why we have decided to save the 2274 bridge,” explains the Consistory.

A new bridge involves the use of raw materials, and the work also releases CO₂, with the consequent environmental impact, and according to Van Offenbeek, the Bank of Bridges tries to make citizens aware of saving resources. “There will be bridges that no longer support the weight of heavy traffic, but that can serve several more decades on a less loaded route,” he warns. Another candidate for this type of move is the Keizersveerbruggen bridges, over the Meuse river. They are built in six segments and located between Rotterdam and Eindhoven, in the south-west of the country. It is one of the most recognizable and busy in the country, and among the possible options considered is taking advantage of several of its sections elsewhere, or using them to improve the connection by bike or public transport between Amsterdam and Zaandam, a nearby city. “A bridge has tons of steel, and it is a shame to melt it down if it can still serve. It is a different way of approaching infrastructures, and there is a State budget for these projects, which are a challenge for the future ”, concludes the expert.

