The new life of Kike Sarasola, founder and largest shareholder of the bankrupt Room Mate, the hotel group that filed for bankruptcy in June, has changed a lot since that date. Or not. Coinciding with the announcement of the company’s bankruptcy petition, Sarasola confirmed a binding offer that guaranteed the continuity of the business and the 600 jobs until the bankruptcy process was completed. Behind were the US fund Angelo Gordon and the Canadian hotel manager Westmont Hospitality, which took over the hotel business for 57 million euros. This figure does not reflect the real value of the transaction, since the amount includes the value of the transacted hotel management company (four million euros) plus the liabilities implied by the 600 jobs and the lease contracts inherited by the fund and the hotel manager (53 million euros).

Business sources consulted by Cinco Días confirm that Sarasola is still the chief executive of the manager that controls the 21 hotels in the new Room Mate’s portfolio (they lost the hotels in Miami and New York after Sandra Ortega’s complaint for non-payment) and that continues to exercise absolute control of the operational part. Angelo Gordon is the equity partner and Westmont is the hotel specialist who oversees the manager’s work. “Kike is no longer the owner, but he earns a great salary.” Sources close to Sarasola refute that statement and assure that this remuneration is the same as he received before the company declared itself insolvent.

The perception of that remuneration, however, has its days numbered. Sarasola will have to leave her position at the moment in which the liquidation of all the assets included in the bankruptcy procedure is completed. “I have no doubt that he will continue to be linked to the company because the brand cannot be understood without him,” sources close to the process explain. The rest of the company’s directors, including Carlos Marrero, vice president of the group, or Victor Fernández, CEO, are part of the staff and have their future assured in the company for the compromise between Room Mate and Angelo Gordon.

He will be dismissed when the company in bankruptcy is liquidated but his environment assumes that he will be hired later

Those same business sources emphasize that one of the great particularities of the acquisition is that the funds have not bought any assets. In most transactions between hotels, the funds acquire assets that they can make a profit on in a few years. “Room Mate did not own any of the hotels, it only had management contracts”. Therefore, the work of Angelo Gordon and Wesmont during these five months has been to meet with all the owners of the properties to reassure them and convince them that the problems of non-payment experienced in the past will not be repeated.

The fact that Sarasola directs the manager for now is a sign that the project was born with a continuous vocation, according to the aforementioned sources. “The plan is to consolidate all management contracts in the short term and then begin to fatten the portfolio with financing from Angelo Gordon, either with selected assets or with portfolios of companies with problems due to the impact of the crisis. They would have considered the possibility of franchising the business, but that will have to wait, since the company is not prepared to undertake this growth”.

The Room Mate bankruptcy ball is now in PwC’s court. In the next few days it will have to issue what is known as a qualification piece, in which it will have to determine if the qualification is fortuitous (when the insolvency situation is not attributable to the debtor, but is due to situations of adversity or temporary market conditions) or guilty (if in the generation or aggravation of the insolvency there had been fraud or gross negligence of the insolvent debtor, or of their legal representatives and, in the case of a legal person, of their administrators or liquidators). Sources close to the process value very positively the fact that it has been established as a priority to maintain the fabric and employment, with which an option that is gaining strength is that Sarasola could get rid of the declaration of guilty contest.

That, however, will not exempt you from paying the company’s debts. The interim report prepared by PwC quantified that the hotel company had liabilities of 199 million euros and assets valued at 60 million. Of the first figure, the largest creditor is Rosp Corunna, the investment arm of Sandra Ortega, which corresponds to 43.7% of the total liabilities (86.9 million). With 30% of the shares, Sandra Ortega was not only the second shareholder of Room Mate, but she was also the main investment arm of Room Mate. Sources close to Sarasola accuse her of being the main person responsible for the bankruptcy of the hotel company.

The investment did not provide Ortega with any dividend and it did provide many headaches. The bottomless pit of Room Mate triggered a fierce battle against Jose Leyte, former manager of Rosp Corunna. Ortega sued Leyte in August 2021 for having supplanted his signature in different comfort letters, a kind of guarantee presented by the firm he directs (Inditex) to finance one of his investees (Room Mate). Ortega accused Leyte of unfair administration and false documents by allegedly falsifying his signature so that Room Mate would have access to credits worth 140 million euros and filed a lawsuit before a court in A Coruña. The lawsuit was dismissed and the order stated that “it cannot be considered sufficient evidence of an action by the defendant (…) against the will of the sole administrator, nor carried out without her consent.”

In the list of creditors, the second with the most debts is Abanca, with 35.6 million eurosfollowed by Sociète Generale (17.6 million), Deutsche Bank (13.8 million), Banca March (11.2), Bankinter (10.1 million) and the Ministry of Economy, with 2.4 million.