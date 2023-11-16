The new life of AJ, from the Backstreet Boys: two years sober and intensive therapy to treat “past traumas”

The Backstreet Boys were one of the boy bands most famous of the second half of the nineties. They no longer fill stadiums like they did decades ago, but after the breakup of Take That and the Spice Girls they are the only pop band that remains together, and with the same five members who started it. In fact, last May they finished a tour that took them to stages around the world (Madrid and Barcelona included). But less than a week after ending the The DNA World tour, AJ McLean (45 years old, West Palm Beach, Florida) decided it was time to stop, got into his truck and drove to Scottsdale (Arizona), where he spent 10 weeks undergoing intensive therapy.

“I spent 10 weeks doing an intensive program to treat past traumas, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety,” the singer has now told the American media. Page Six. An experience that, he clarifies, has had nothing to do with continuing to maintain his sobriety, since he has not tried alcohol for two years. “No [fui] “both because of my sobriety, because it is quite solid,” says the pop star. “I attend my meetings regularly and follow my 12-step program [de Alcohólicos Anónimos]. I have my sponsor. I know I take it very seriously. But I needed to get to the root of the problem.”

And from the experience, of which he preferred not to share excessive details, he did make one thing clear: he wanted to meet his father, whom he had not seen since he was 3 years old. The two had maintained sporadic contact through messages, but therapy was “a catalyst” that led AJ to contact her father: “Hey, why don’t we sit down for a bit? I would love to meet you. My mother, my uncle and my other family told me one thing about what you were like.” She wanted to know her side of the story so she could make her own decisions. So father and son saw each other 42 years after the last time.

The meeting took place a few months ago, and he wanted to share it with his 1.3 million followers on your Instagram. “42 years ago, my parents divorced. For the last 35 years I have blamed myself. I never knew my father except through what the rest of my family told me. My father would appear at one concert or another, but I never wanted to see him or talk to him. “Tonight was the first time in 42 years that my father and I sat down as two grown men and had a conversation about life, my life, his life and life in general,” began a message accompanied by two photographs of the reunion. familiar, to which he assures that he arrived without expectations, and with fear, anger, resentment and doubts.