In the vast universe of free online games we find everything from immersive role-playing adventures with dazzling graphics to arcade games and free slotsHowever, nothing compares to the thrill of sacrificing your queen and checkmating your opponent with a knight in the final seconds of a blitz game.

The new Lichess mobile app lets you enjoy the thrill of the age-old game of chess, completely free and right in your pocket. This free app enhances your experience with updated chess puzzles, challenges and matches against players from all over the world, without spending a single cent.

A renewed and easy-to-use interface

The new app stands out for its clean and intuitive interface. Both the board and the clock have been significantly improved in appearance. Thanks to its initial success, the beta version is now seriously competing with Chess.com, the current leading chess app in the world.

Unlike the old app which used a three-bar drop-down menu, the new app uses a fixed navigation bar at the bottom with buttons for Home, Puzzles, Tools, View, and Settings.

The start button allows you to view your player board, track your progress in the activity section and update your profile. Creating a match has never been easier and you can have your game ready in just a few clicks using the quick game and custom game buttons.

The tools section includes a clock for live games and an improved analysis board that displays inaccuracies, errors, and bugs. For users with Android 12 or higher, Lichess seamlessly blends into the system color scheme.

The puzzle section now features a tactics trainer to help you bring out your inner Mikhail Tal. Using the View button, you can follow your players and streamers favorites. The settings icon allows you to adjust your preferences, including turning on Zen Mode to hide your opponent’s rating and focus on the chess game.

Plus, with the beta app, you can see all your favorite arenas with streamers standouts like Zhigalko Sergei and CFN Fatality as they face off in the championships.

Real-time and correspondence chess

You can follow friends and challenge opponents from around the world in time controls Classic, Rapid, Blitz and BulletIf you prefer slow chess, you can plan your strategies in correspondence games.

The correspondence format allows you to play at your own pace, giving you days to make your next move.

Themes and puzzles

You can play puzzles on a specific theme or try out positions from your favorite openings. Players of all levels can practice specific tactics such as forks, dives, and X-rays.

Depending on your preferences, you can explore a variety of puzzle difficulties to continuously improve your problem-solving skills. The option to solve puzzles online or offline ensures that you can enjoy chess anytime, anywhere.

Puzzle Storm/Puzzle Rush

This feature lets you test your speed and accuracy in an exciting 3-minute race against the clock. You can solve hundreds of puzzles and strive to beat your personal best or compete with friends in Puzzle Storm tournaments. These puzzle They are a great way to improve your pattern recognition and decision making under pressure.

Set your preferences

For a personalized experience, Lichess lets you choose between classic layouts and unconventional board and piece themes for a visually appealing chess environment that suits your taste.

Bullet players can enable predefined moves and automatic promotion to queen. You can also automatically claim a triple replay and allow for the return of moves with the opponent’s approval.

If you prefer to play privately, you can disable the option that allows other players to follow you.

Join the global chess community and achieve Checkmate!

The app goes beyond just playing chess, you can become one of the sponsors, contribute to blog forums and connect with the community of players and developers. The beta version of Lichess is available in over 55 languages, allowing you to browse and enjoy all of its features.

The platform continues to improve day by day thanks to its robust measures to combat online cheaters and its continued dedication to providing a smooth gaming experience to all chess enthusiasts.

Lichess has managed to offer one of the best free, open source chess experiences. The beta app has everything we could ask for and we are confident that the final version will be the ultimate checkmate for the community.