The new Libyan Presidency Council, headed by Muhammad Al-Manfi, was sworn in today, Monday, by the Constitutional Court in Tripoli.

A spokesman for the House of Representatives said that the President and members of the Presidency Council will attend today the swearing-in session of the National Unity Government at the House of Representatives headquarters in Tobruk.

The spokesman expected that the session would witness a wide international presence.

The plane of the National Unity Government headed by Abdul Hamid Dabaiba and members of Parliament took off from Mitiga airport to Tobruk to take the oath.