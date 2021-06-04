Vicente Vadillo, a 32-year-old from Jaén, was killed by a policeman. He was wearing a transvestite and the agent was drunk. On the night of June 19, 1979, the national police officer Antonio Anglada had sneaked into the public at the Apolo de Rentería party hall (Gipuzkoa) and, although he was out of service, after several drinks he threatened the manager with his pistol. The latter would tell years later, before the judge, how Vadillo —or Francis, his stage name— came between him and Anglada and said: “Why don’t you shoot me?” Anglada shot him in the face. Francis died instantly. The prosecutor asked for six years in prison, the sentence was nine months, and the agent never set foot in jail.

The following day, when the news in the media was “Transvestite killed in a club by the shooting of a policeman”, the bars and nightclubs of Renteria did not open in protest. There was a demonstration in Gipuzkoa, made up of gays and lesbians, and others followed. Since then, marches for LGTBQ rights have multiplied in the area. Spain never had a Stonewall – the riots started by transsexuals in June 1969 that served as a trigger for the demand for LGTBQ rights in the United States – but Renteria had Francis.

Paco España, in a photo from the now-defunct ‘Gay Club’ magazine. GAY CLUB

Hers is one of the many unknown stories rescued by the writer and journalist Valeria vegas on Break free (Dos Bigotes), a new compendium of anonymous and famous biographies, films, discos, publications and songs that have shaped the Spanish LGTBQ culture of the last decades. This period, usually ignored in the literature queer, it has overwhelmingly become the core theme. A legion of authors have left the stories of personal acceptance to study the past in search of references, of roots that help to understand the true weight of the path traveled until today, a process that has been revealed as easy to forget as it is reversible.

Luis Cernuda in a file image STUDENT’S RESIDENCE

“There is now a generation free of fear, which was born with the approved homosexual marriage law, people who came out of the closet at 16 and did not question much what that is,” argues Mili Hernández, owner of the Berkana bookstore Madrid and the Egales publishing house, pioneer in LGTBQ history books. Who dared to publish a gay essay 40 years ago? No one”.

Referents is the key word in the hatching of this boom: who they are, why they were forgotten and why they are worth remembering. In Vegas’s book —who started this wave with his successful memoirs of La Veneno—, everything revolves around the revolutionary idea that in Spain there had been LGTBQ referents for decades. “It was necessary to vindicate them,” she asserts by phone. “Elsewhere books are written claiming international references: RuPaul, Divine, Andy Warhol, Candy Darling … But Spain is a country that does not know much about where it comes from. We are our own enemies: the folkloric figure, the copla genre, for example, began to be very frowned upon in the seventies and eighties, when they joined the regime [de Franco], to something archaic. If the transformer on duty is called drag queen, within that anglicism it seems good to us; If it is transvestism and imitates Juanita Reina or Sara Montiel, it already seems less. We have that complex that ours seems shabby. “

Candy Darling, in a promotional image for the play ‘Vain Victory: the Vicissitudes of the Damned’ in 1971. Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

Other works go beyond Spain and the 20th century. Ladies who got recessed long ago (Editions B) and its second part, Ladies who were embedded long ago in the 19th century (Ediciones B), both by Cristina Domenech, tell the lives of lesbians throughout history. Last winter it was published Fags of yesteryear (Egales), where the philologist Ramón Martínez plays with the idea that references are not only those who give visibility; that trans, gay, lesbian, bisexual, intersex and queer there have always been and the catch is the way they have been erased from the history books. The author reviews the cultural history of the West beyond the pantheon of the famous homosexual martyrs (Emily Dickinson, Piotr Llich Tchaikovski, Lorca, Cernuda, Walt Whitman) or bisexuals (Lord Byron, Goethe). There is Julius Caesar at the court of Nicomedes or the Turk Alakhén II, son of Sultan Mahmed.

Divine (center) with her co-stars from ‘Female Things’ (1974), Susan Walsh and Cookie Mueller. DREAMLAND

From Sodom to Chueca, by Alberto Mira, was published in Egales in 2004. It was the first important historical Spanish LGTBQ essay, an exception in the catalog of that publisher, basically informative. “We published what people asked us at that time, which were stories of acceptance. We had to make literature to save lives ”, recalls Mili Hernández. The need to build a historical memory would come later and on several fronts. In 2018, gay theatrical classics such as Angels in america, from Tony kushner, or The boys in the band by Mart Crowley (adapted into a Netflix movie in 2020). On television they were the series about trans life in the eighties Pose (HBO Spain, 2018) or the Spanish Poison (Atresplayer Premium, 2020). In Barcelona it opens now Ocaña, queen of Las Ramblas, a play by Marc Rosich about the Catalan plastic artist who defended in the seventies in his performances street to the then nameless collective.

The torrent of historical books has served as the artery of this movement. “Other social movements such as feminism were already doing it,” explains Gonzalo Izquierdo, one of the two editors, along with Alberto Rodríguez, of Dos Bigotes. “It is a historical justice to value the referents of the group that with their struggle, their visibility or their work have laid the foundations of the rights and freedom that we now have. Many of them remain in oblivion ”.

Cover of ‘Party’ magazine in December 1983. PARTY

The trend has reached its peak in these months. The publisher Amistades Particulares has published The canon of gay literature in Spanish, by Augusto F. Prieto, and Icaria, Los invertidos: Truth, justice and reparation for gays and transsexuals under the Franco dictatorship, by Geoffroy Huard. Duomo Ediciones was successful at the end of the year with Loving. A photographic story, a book of photographs of gay couples. Accompany in bookstores With the withered forehead (Dos Bigotes), where the philologist Dimas Prychyslyy experiments by imagining episodes in the lives of Spanish LGTBQ characters, generally persecuted under Franco, such as the Catalan trans Carmen de Mairena or the Canary Rosario Miranda. Egales has collected several of these titles in a row, such as The gays during the Franco regime, by the historian Geoffroy Huard, or And Leo Classen speak, about the actual passage of a gay man through the Sachsenhausen-Oranienburg concentration camps.

In between the glitter kitsch and the genocidal lumpen there is a passage that recalls the power of searching memory in Divine (Egales), the biography of the Spanish journalist Álex Ander on the ácrata drag queen of the same name (1945-1998) that inspired John Waters and starred Pink flamingos (1972). The teenager Harris Glenn Mistead, shortly before assuming the name Divine, is terrified to fall in love with a boy who sings at mass in his Baltimore hometown in the 1950s. He still has a girlfriend, but he already knows he’s headed for a marginal life. One Sunday, he goes to see him with his girlfriend. He is made up and transformed into a woman. Scenes of might queer there have always been, even in a Baltimore church. You just had to count them.