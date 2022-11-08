LG presents the new 32 inch LG SMART Monitor 4K monitor (model 32SQ780S). LG SMART Monitor allows you to recreate one at home perfect location for remote work, for gaming and entertainment, even without the need to connect a PC. Thanks to its features and ergonomic support characterized by maximum adjustability, the exclusive 32SQ780S model allows you to enjoy your favorite content from the comfort of your desk or sofa.

In line with the motto “Work Smarter, Play Better“, LG SMART Monitor is the ideal ally for those looking for a single display that can be connected to their PC or console and through which to manage multiple activities. Thanks to LG’s TV operating system, webOS 22, LG SMART Monitor offers typical performance of traditional monitors – work, play, study – but at the same time it can be enjoyed as a real smart TV thanks to all streaming services, such as YouTube. and Netflix, included in the operating system. In fact, it is sufficient to connect the monitor to a Wi-Fi network to enjoy the smart and interactive experience of the latest generation TVs.

LG SMART Monitor, the features

LG SMART Monitor offers a Ultra HD 4K display (3840 x 2160) which guarantees high image quality. With 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR 10 support, this monitor delivers clear and precise images to increase the sense of immersion when viewing content, from movies to live sports to gaming. Plus, the viewing experience takes on an extra dimension with the built-in 5-watt dual-channel stereo speaker.

For a workstation tailored to the user, with LG SMART Monitor you can download numerous applications for the home office from LG Content Studio, while LG ThinQ Homeboard supports intuitive webOS-based IoT services that allow you to easily control your home appliances. In addition, the smart wireless connection via AirPlay2 (for Apple devices) and MiraCast (for Android devices) ensures that users can mirror their smartphone screen directly to the monitor.

Finally, LG SMART Monitor is equipped with LG Ergo holder, which makes it super easy to adjust the height, tilt, angle and depth of the display to get the optimal position for working or watching content. LG Ergo can be used vertically and horizontally allowing for different uses based on user preferences, while its C-clamp mount ensures easy and space-friendly installation.

“SMART monitors are designed to meet the different lifestyles of today’s consumers”said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “With LG’s new smart monitor, users can now do almost everything with a single display, from working and learning at home to streaming content and movies easily and comfortably.”

LG SMART Monitor will be available from early November, starting in the United States; other markets will follow.