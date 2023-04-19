Lexus understands. Instead of the umpteenth luxury SUV, the brand comes with a full-fledged MPV. Just look in the back of this Lexus LM: an SUV can’t match that. And there is a bit of good news. Unfortunately, the car will not come to the Netherlands, but it will come to Europe. So if you want it, you don’t have to ship it in a container.

Let’s start with the interior. You can get the Lexus LM in two flavours: one is a fairly standard-looking seven-seater, but the other is a four-seater with fully reclining seats. The four-seater features a 48-inch HDTV, refrigerator, folding tables, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson system and a dimmable dividing panel between the driver and passengers.

The temperature is measured with infrared

And there’s something called a Climate Concierge that uses infrared sensors to scan the temperature of the backseat passengers and automatically adjusts the air conditioning. Cold feet but fine elsewhere? The LM will know before you know it and will set the fans to warm you up. It’s a little scary, but that’s luxury – we think.

There are five Climate Concierge modes: Relax, Dream, Focus, Energize and My Original. There is also ‘nanoe-X’ technology that ‘adds microscopic water particles to the air stream that can inhibit viruses, bacteria and allergens, while also having a moisturizing effect on human skin and hair’. Oof.

Lexus says it did research with “private jet manufacturers and hyper-rich consumers” during the development of the LM, which gives us an idea of ​​the target market. We are also told that the original 1990s LS sedan was the inspiration. This is very good news.

“This is not a converted van – the LM is in every way a dedicated passenger vehicle in its own right,” the press release said. Adaptive suspension, aluminum body panels to reduce weight and ‘noise-reducing rims and tires’ complete the package. And no, we’re not even going to talk about looks.