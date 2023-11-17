Friday, November 17, 2023, 7:15 p.m.



| Updated 7:39 p.m.

More than a year of promises later, the Levante dam works are already being contracted. This Friday, the Government Board approved the contracting file for the resurfacing and repair works of the promenade most frequented by tourists and athletes in Torrevieja. 1.2 kilometers that, 24 years after its construction in 1999, will change to a more modern and, above all, lasting appearance over time.

The base bidding budget for the works gives good proof of the magnitude of the project. In these years of waiting, it has risen to 8,463,183.22 euros, of which 895,000 euros come from European funds. The execution period, for its part, will be nine months from the date of notification of the award agreement.

The awarding of the works will be done through Lot 12 of the Framework Agreement, which includes up to four companies dedicated to building and urbanization works. In this sense, an invitation has been extended to the UTE Serrano Aznar-Eiffage-Los Serranos, the UTE Orthem-Abala, Pavasal and Grupo Bertolín.

Last September, the City Council obtained the ports permit from the Generalitat that it needed. Until then, one of the reasons that, in recent months, has been argued to justify the delays was the port works. These, indicated the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, forced the project to be modified to consider the connection of the dam with the new leisure center. This will be done through an elevated platform. However, and as they clarified this Friday, the action that will be carried out by the City Council will be the section of the dam that runs from the new fishermen’s market (at the end of the fairgrounds) to the lighthouse.

Recreation of what the new ride will look like.



L.V.







In the statement released by the City Council, they also add that, according to the Councilor for Urban Services, Sandra Sánchez, one of the fundamental conditions for the development of the project was the drafting of an accessibility study that justified compliance with the regulations of the elements that will make up the resurfacing and repair of the Levante Dam, “in such a way that it can be used by all citizens, to guarantee equal opportunities for all citizens and their active participation in society.”

The connection at the beginning of the dam to link with the pedestrianization of Paseo de La Libertad, as well as the renewal of the existing public lighting on the parallel road “will increase, even more so, the value of one of the most representative infrastructures of the city of Torrevieja “, as is the Levante dam,” says the City Council in its statement. In this regard, the new luminaires, financed with money from Brussels, will be “monumental” and latest generation, allowing, according to the mayor, color games, in addition to reducing consumption.

Plan of the action area, which excludes the beginning of the dam next to Paseo de la Libertad.



L.V.







To adapt the works to current requirements, states the Consistory, various studies were carried out in order to find a project that is as congruent as possible. In these previous works, various solutions were chosen for the pavement, the railings or the continuous benches.

Trips and compensations



For the floor of the cantilevered promenade, they explain, it was decided to remove all the existing cobblestones and wood. The current ones deteriorated very quickly due to the corrosive effect of being exposed to high levels of humidity and salinity. Hence, on many occasions they presented cracks and even holes, which forced them to be replaced with new ones which, in turn, generated unevenness and many other stumbles and compensations. Instead, the City Council has opted for a continuous pavement of technological wood, in light tones similar to the one that is being installed in the renovation works of the La Mata pedestrian path, where the problem was very similar.

Another image that most disfigured the environment was that of the railings. The wear and tear of humidity also left them without the necessary layer of green and yellow paint that protected them, leaving them totally exposed to accelerated oxidation. After the works, these will be replaced with stainless steel ones.

The railings will be replaced with stainless steel ones.



Eva Moya







The composition of the promenade, as announced by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, in September, will change, leaving a more open space. The Council’s solution is to replace the boom with a high-performance concrete-finished bench with a machined, shiny, poreless polished finish similar to the polished texture of granite or marble stone. They will be arranged as now, that is, with their backs to the sea, only with the exception that they will open in different sections to leave free space for new viewpoints open to the sea.

Colorless chemical fixation



The dam wall will also have its own intervention. The City Council has decided that the old ‘wall’ be subjected to intense blasting, eliminating traces of paint, carrying out a subsequent colorless chemical fixation, which in turn protects with an anti-graffiti treatment.

Last week Sueña Torrevieja questioned whether the project had sufficient budget allocation, since, according to its spokesperson, Pablo Samper, it only had 800,000 European euros and another 50,000 of its own funds. She also criticized the delay in the bidding for the project, whose work was initially promised to begin in October 2022.