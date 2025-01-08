Lenovo wants to surprise attendees at the technology fair Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, held in Las Vegas (United States), with the new computers powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the new Lenovo Legion Go portable consoles.

Among the devices presented, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 laptop with a rollable screen and the Lenovo Legion Go S (8″, 1) stand out. The first device mentioned can vertically expand its compact 14-inch screen to obtain a new 16.7 panel inches, while the second product is capable of becoming a modular device capable of serving as a gaming at home. However, beyond these two innovations, Lenovo also presents another laptop that has camera-under-screen technology.

Specifically, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i It is the first CUD laptop (under-screen camera) in the world. This device is a Copilot+ PC with Windows 11 powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, features Visionary.ai image processing technology, has a 14 inch panel PureSight Pro OLED 4K 120Hz, has a 48 TOPS neural processing unit to power creative programs and manage power adaptively in real time thanks to Lenovo AI Core software, weighs 1.19 kilos, offers a autonomy of up to 17 hoursincorporates two Thunderbolt 4 ports and, as a great novelty, is capable of hide webcam under panel.

This last mentioned specification makes the device the first laptop with a 98% screen-to-body ratiobecause it allows you to have a pure and uninterrupted screen – that is, without a notch for the camera. Additionally, Lenovo indicates in a press release that the PureSight Pro panel incorporates Delta E1 measurement to ensure that every shade is perfect, while TÜV Low Blue Light and Eyesafe Display certifications protect users’ eyesight.

On the other hand, the cover of the screen is protected by an impact-resistant glass designed to withstand pressure, drops and scratches, while keeping the laptop safe and stylish with a 3D cat-eye shine.

Regarding its availability, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i will be available from the end of February 2025with an advance price from 2,199 euros.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.