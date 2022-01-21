3DJuegos has been able to chat with the authors of this new action and adventure game.

Over 20 LEGO video games since Traveler’s Tales started working on the license is many, many games. And more are on the way! Because in just a few weeks, Star Wars fans will be able to enjoy LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at home. Will he be able to surprise after all these years enjoying this already iconic series of video games? Its managers are sure of this and the key to achieving it is the humor.

The game is a return to the crazy comedy of our first gamesChris Payne“Humor is key in our video games,” said designer Chris Payne in an exclusive interview with 3DGames, where he has not hesitated to praise the work of the team responsible for the funny video sequences that plague this colossal action adventure. “Some of the scenes they’ve created have made me laugh out loud at the screen,” says the Traveller’s Tales Games creative.

“The game is definitely a throwback to the wacky LEGO comedy of our early games, with the added bonus of having some better dialogues“. Taking as a reference the nine main films of the saga, the team of TT Games has also added “more missions and secondary tasks than ever, which has given us a great opportunity to explore some of the most absurd characters of Star Wars “.

There are over 300 playable characters, including from The Mandalorian“There are lots of new things to see and explore, even if you’ve played all the LEGO Star Wars games in the past”, adds Chris Payne. Herculean task for the number of movies and great Star Wars moments that have had to be revisited in this new video game, with more than 300 playable characters including some from series like The Mandalorian or the animated series Bad Batch.

“Everyone has worked so hard and it’s been amazing to see how all that work has come together.” With an open world design and a wide variety of characters and missions to complete, TT Games believe that fans “will have very different feelings” with this new LEGO Star Wars compared to previous games in the saga.

As we told you just a few hours ago, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already has a release date and we won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy it at home.

