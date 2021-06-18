More than a thousand pieces to shape a toy that is not especially cheap.

The LEGO Mario toy collection has already left us with some of the most colorful sets, but the latest proposal from the Danish brand is nothing short of a fantasy for any Nintendo fan. More than 1,100 pieces to shape the iconic bowser’s flying ship, which does not lack details, because it is even equipped with the magician Kamek.

This new set has not been officially presented, but Amazon Australia has leaked the first images of this collection that is made up of 1,152 pieces. The ship can be unfolded to show its interior, with a gigantic Bowser claw as the great attraction of the ship. This set would not be accompanied by Mario and Luigi, but by the aforementioned Kamek and a Goomba, to which we can put a pirate hat.

Of course there are traps and other objects with which to interact with Mario and Luigi figures, and even a cannon that would serve to “launch” the protagonists of the Super Mario saga into Bowser’s flying ship. Its price? As we said, in the absence of an official announcement, Amazon Australia estimates that it will be around 100 euros, which makes sense given the size of this new LEGO Mario set.

