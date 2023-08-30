Clean air costs money, London’s model eco city… for the rich. Revolt of the poor who, in order to enter the city, tear down…





It will become increasingly difficult, if not impossible, for the poor and low-income to get around cities by car. Symbol of freedom and autonomy, the car has now become a means of transport for the rich. Forerunner of this cultural trend that is also undermining Italy, where Bologna and Turin are at the forefront (throughout the Emilian capital it is mandatory to travel at 30 km per hour and from 1 January under the eye of cameras with the possibility of being fined) is London.

From 8 April 2019, the Labor mayor Sadiq Khan established that to be able to circulate in the center with cars and vans it is necessary to travel in the latest generation vehicles, considered less polluting than gas, diesel or petrol, otherwise you have to pay a daily fee of 16 pounds (18.59 euros) which is added to the 15 of another fee, the Congestion Charge. And from August 29 this special area named Ultra Low Emission Zone, has been extended to the entire City of Londona truly enormous territory that also includes the outer suburbs where more than half of the 9 million inhabitants of the English capital live.

Workers and citizens who are often forced to go to the city for work, or have to carry objects that cannot be transported on the underground (at least in London there is the largest in the world), are enraged by the daily blow from 31 pounds in taxes and they started a real pitched battle. They argue that these measures only serve to swell the revenues of public bodies, affecting the poorest. Thus was born a spontaneous group called Blade Runner, to which one joins anonymously, simply repeating the actions of vandalism or disassembly that destroy or disconnect the video cameras inserted in the territory to control access to the area.

Dozens and dozens of anonymous videos, where cameras can be seen disassembled or destroyed like trophies, have been published on the net for some time. “I have no money to pay fines, I have no money to replace my car”, say some of the interviewees ad Associated Press. Police say hundreds of license plate reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen.

“The number of cameras will continue to decrease,” predicted Nick Arlett, who has organized protests against the mayoral campaign and says he does not support nor condemn sabotage but to acknowledge that “people are angry”.

