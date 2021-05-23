The new title of the Battlefield saga has been the protagonist in recent months thanks to the different leaks that, among other things, would have revealed several details such as the new Battlefield 6 location, details of what this expected game will bring us or even images from the trailer itself which has yet to be revealed.

After a handful of leaks that seem to make sense with everything that the trustworthy Tom Henderson has been publishing, now AllGamesDelta via Twitter has collected all leaked images in GIF form, showing us what could be a part of the video. This could indicate that these leaked images of Battlefield 6 would have revealed much of the announcement that it seems that we will see for the first time in the next EA event that will take place outside of E3 2021.

This succession of images seen through a GIF supposedly correspond to a part of the first cinematic trailer of the new Battlefield 6 developed by DICE. While we wait for official confirmation, we have also learned that the trailer for this new title will leave people astonished, as EA itself has communicated.

Leaked new details of Battlefield 6 and its trailer

Finally, we remind you that the latest leaks have pointed out that Battlefield 6 will have a dynamic weather system, accompanied by the cycle of day and night, the matchmaking system in multiplayer modes will be through the level of each player, and among others things, there is doubt about the existence of a campaign mode. Be that as it may, from SomosXbox we will keep you informed.