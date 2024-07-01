Despite the restrictions recently imposed by President Joe Biden in terms of closing the southern border and increased deportations in the United States, some states have made the decision to go in the opposite direction and They have approved laws in favor of the undocumented. These are some examples.

It should be remembered that various states such as Texas and Florida have passed legislation with the intention of stopping the crossing of undocumented immigrants and make it more difficult for them to remain in the United States by requiring authorities to know a person’s immigration status and denying them certain government services. But, on the other hand, States like Illinois and Washington have made the decision to benefit undocumented immigrants with some new laws, according to a compilation prepared Telemundo.

In Illinois, undocumented people will be able to have a driver’s license

One of the states that announced benefits for undocumented immigrants is Illinois, where it will be possible for them to obtain a driver’s license which will be considered a valid form of identification. Thus, as of today, July 1, non-US citizens will be able to apply for a licensefor which it will not be necessary to have a social security number.

One important change is that now instead of saying that it is not valid as a federal ID, it will show a legend that will say “federal limits apply”, so, for example, cannot be used to board a domestic flight or enter restricted government buildings.

In Illinois, immigrants will be able to have a driver’s license. Photo:iStock Share

In Washington, undocumented immigrants will have access to professional licenses

In Washington State, Undocumented immigrants will have the opportunity to apply for professional licenses. Previously, to acquire this document it was essential to have a social security number.

Licenses or certificates are issued to carry out commercial activities and occupations that require extensive training or expose consumers to potential dangers, so They are necessary to perform jobs ranging from architect, teacher or accountant, to offering services as a hiker. However, among the requirements will be having a valid tax identification number.

Another change in Washington is that, as of this Monday, July 1, the minimum wage went from US$17 to US$17.50. While for workers who receive tips it went from US$8 to US$10 per hour.