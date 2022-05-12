Concentration together with the Ministry of Health, in Murcia, for the right to abort in public health. / N. GARCIA

The Government will send its draft new abortion law to Congress on Tuesday in time for it to debate, approve and enter into force in the first quarter of 2023. It is the last political push for a text that will widen the path opened in 2010 by the ‘ Aído’ law just when the right to free abortion is in question, with the world waiting for the US Supreme Court, with an ultra-conservative majority, to ban it in that country half a century after authorizing it.

The Executive debates to be vaccinated against a similar risk. The negotiators who finalize the text are considering not making a reform but a new abortion law, which expands, replaces and repeals the previous one. If the formula succeeds, the new norm will empty the content of the appeal of unconstitutionality presented by the PP 12 years ago against the law of terms and that now the conservative president of the court, Pedro González Trevijano, wants to remove from the drawer. Popular opposition would decline. By annulling the 2010 rule, the debate on the appeal would lose all its content and legal meaning.

The central point of the new law guarantees voluntary interruptions of pregnancy in public hospitals, so that private clinics remain only as support. This approach conflicts with the policies developed so far in the Region of Murcia, where the vast majority of abortions are carried out in concerted centers. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, in 2020, 3,232 interventions of this type were carried out in the Region, all of them in private clinics. However, La Arrixaca practiced that year about twenty abortions “for exceptional reasons” that do not appear in these statistics because Health did not transfer this information to the Ministry at the time. In all cases, the interventions were from the 22nd week of gestation.

The norm seeks to shield the right before the forecast that the conservative majority of the Constitutional assumes the resource of the PP



After years of strong controversy, the Murcian Health Service has recently put out to tender a new contract to regulate referrals, and contemplates that women can undergo voluntary interruption of pregnancy in public hospitals from week 20, if so. they prefer it.

Regulation of the objection



The Ministry of Health has always hid behind conscientious objection by professionals to justify not performing abortions in the public system. However, the last survey carried out by the SMS to the gynecologists of La Arrixaca revealed that only 30% would object to any abortion, regardless of the assumption or the circumstances.

The new law prepared by the Ministry of Equality will regulate conscientious objection more strictly. Now, all health professionals in areas involved in performing an abortion can exercise this right. In principle, they must do so in writing and in advance, although this has not been the trend in the Region of Murcia. With the reform, in addition, they must record the objection in a regional registry so that the authorities can organize the services and ensure that there is always a specialist who performs the interventions.

The law, ultimately, puts order in the exercise of a right that has been distorted. Many Spanish women have had to travel hundreds of kilometers because where they live there is not a single center that performs abortions. In the Region of Murcia, women who aborted after week 20 were referred for years to Madrid or other communities. Now, the norm ends with collective objections in a hospital or in an entire autonomy. The exercise will be individual, in writing, prior and registered.

The new regulation breaks down the obstacles that sabotaged the 2010 rule in many autonomies. Any woman over 16 years of age will be the only one who decides what she does with her body and her pregnancy and, if she opts for a voluntary abortion, she will have it insured in a public center, near her home and choosing method.

Zero VAT for tampons



There are still central points of the text without closing. It will surely include free hormonal contraceptives (pills, patches, rings or intrauterine devices) and the morning-after pill by law; it will distribute other formulas (such as condoms) in training campaigns that it will take to institutes, it will promote the use of male contraceptives and it will establish free menstrual hygiene products in prisons and for women at risk of social exclusion.

Among the Equality proposals pending acceptance are the elimination of VAT on pads, cups and tampons (now 10%), a three-day medical leave for women who suffer from painful periods, a new paid prenatal leave that can be used by any pregnant from week 36 until delivery, and perinatal bereavement leave in the event of miscarriage before six months.