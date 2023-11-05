To combat the problem of Immigrant children crossing the US border alone, Democratic and Republican lawmakers introduced a bill which seeks to train the judges who handle their cases and provide adequate attention to minors who must face this situation in court.

The initiative was presented in the US Senate by Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Lisa Murkowski and in the House of Representatives by Democrats Dan Goldman and Hillary Scholten and Republicans Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Maria Salazar. The objective of the project is for immigration judges to receive training to deal with the cases of children who crossed the border without parents or relatives. and, in addition, that they have a special file, as stated NBCNews.

In addition to what has already been mentioned, which would guarantee the best possible treatment for migrants who find themselves in this scenario, the bill also requires connecting minors with organizations that support and advise them.

The problem of minors who cross the United States border alone

This type of situation occurs very frequently and, according to what the legislative officials who devised the project indicated, it is not treated in the correct way. In addition to the legal advice that migrant children receive, there are also a large number of unresolved cases.

The law targets minors who cross the US border without their parents

According to figures from the Department of Justice cited by the aforementioned media, approximately half of the minors who crossed the United States border without family members face the judicial process without legal representation. In addition to this, currently some 62,000 cases of this style remain unresolved by the authorities. Along with these issues, the stress that children are subjected to in these scenarios was also mentioned.