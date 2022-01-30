The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the entry into force of the provisions and articles of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations, as of next Wednesday, February 2, 2022, with the aim of ensuring the efficiency of the labor market and promoting attracting and maintaining the best competencies and future skills from employment in parallel with providing A stimulating and attractive work environment for employers, which would support efforts made to achieve development goals with the active participation of both sides of the work relationship.

The Federal Law Decree, issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, at the end of last year, aims to enhance the flexibility and sustainability of the labor market in the country, by ensuring the protection of the work relationship and its developments and the exceptional circumstances that it may face that would Influencing this relationship, especially as it created a sophisticated system of mechanisms that would enhance the ease of business, competitiveness and productivity of the labor market, in addition to its contribution to promoting the investment of local and global energies and talents.

The decree-law guarantees the rights of the two parties to the work relationship in a balanced manner and provides protection for both parties so that they can access and obtain these rights. It also supports the achievement of stability and welfare of workers in the private sector, and also supports the capabilities and skills of workers in the private sector in a way that enhances the efficiency and productivity of the workforce in The labor market in the country in parallel with the emphasis on equality in obtaining or continuing a job and enjoying its rights, in addition to enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market, as well as empowering women in the market.

The decree-law is located in 74 articles, the most prominent of which is that the employer may not use any means that would force or force the worker or threaten him with any penalty to work for him or force him to do work or provide a service against his will, and prohibit sexual harassment, bullying, or practicing any verbal violence or Physical or psychological on the worker by the employer or his superiors at work or his colleagues or workers with him.



