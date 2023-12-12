The Bears They are often the protagonists of the most unusual stories in Florida. Just remember that just a few weeks ago, someone stole a bag of fast food from the door of a house in Longwood and was exposed to security cameras. But these animals also make headlines for tragic events. Therefore, in the Sunshine State they debate a bill for the “self-defense” of people against these mammals.

This Tuesday, the project is on the agenda in the Florida Legislature to approve a “Self-Defense Law” against bears. This states that if a citizen feels threatened by the presence of an animal of this type, may use deadly force to protect himself or his private property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) will present the state's black bear story to lawmakers on the House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee.

The project's sponsors are state representatives Jason Shoaf and Corey Simon. However, bear advocates oppose it. According to information from Tallahassee Democratbiologists estimate that there are 4,000 bears in Floridawhich are mostly solitary and live in leafy forests.

What the legislation says today about bears in Florida

According to the Florida Administrative Code, the current rule on black bear conservation in the state states that “no person may take, possess, injure, shoot, collect or sell black bears or their parts or attempt to engage in such conduct, except as authorized by a Commission rule or a Commission permit.”

The bill seeks self-defense of people against black bears

Although the black bear was removed from the list of endangered species in the area in June 2012, committing any of the aforementioned actions is a misdemeanor. One-time violators may have to:

Pay a fine of up to US$1,000 Go to jail for a year Lose recreational licenses for three years

However, those who commit Multiple offenses can result in higher penalties such as more years in prison or permanent license suspension. recreational.