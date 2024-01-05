The new law on mobilization will affect Ukrainians who have left for other countries. The Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported this on January 6.

“Changes in mobilization will concern, among other things, men abroad,” says a message on the Telegram channel, citing the words of people’s deputy Yegor Chernev.

However, according to the deputy, regarding the category of Ukrainians abroad, “there are still more questions than answers.”

On January 3, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said that it is difficult for Kyiv to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the quality of life in Ukraine is not the same as in Europe. According to him, there is a tough discussion in society regarding mobilization, but Kiev “has no choice,” so mobilization will continue in any case.

Earlier that day, footage appeared on the Internet showing how people in military uniform forcibly pushed a man into a minibus in Kharkov.

On January 2, former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka said that the Ukrainian authorities and the media did nothing to ensure that the general mobilization took place without violence.

On December 31, the commandant of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Oleynik, in an interview with the TSN agency, said that in the region they could begin to serve subpoenas to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at checkpoints that were organized for the purpose of carrying out “counter-sabotage measures” in the region.

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) wrote on December 29 that the opposition in Germany demanded the return of Ukrainian refugees to their homeland due to high losses from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Deputy Alexander Dubinsky expressed the opinion that the mobilization bill was created as an attempt to please the West in order to receive additional assistance.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke about a proposal to recruit another 500 thousand people. At the same time, on December 26, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny denied the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the number of those being mobilized in the country. Thus, on the air of the Rada TV channel, he stated that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make a request for the mobilization of citizens indicating the specific number of people who want to be called up for military service.

On December 13, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya proposed mobilizing women for positions in the rear. On December 5, she also called on women to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a volunteer basis.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.