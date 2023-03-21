Do we hear a DSG fart with joy? Not only are drivers of a Golf GTI in the city faster away than the new Lamborghini LB744, they are also louder. At least, when the Lamborghini is in the Città position. And no, that is not the position in which the most famous song of the Heideroosjes is played.

Città means little more than ‘city’ in Italian. In this driving mode, the Lamborghini LB744 (as it is now called for a while) switches off the V12 and drives purely on the electric motors. At that time, the power is only 180 hp. The V12 will then only turn on occasionally to charge the battery. Within a few minutes, the twelve-cylinder has fully charged the battery.

Maximum comfort in the city

In this mode you should be allowed to enter historic city centers with your V12 supercar, according to Lamborghini. Unfortunately for car spotters there is a jar rev not in this urban mode. Incidentally, the driver will also be able to simply select the desired mode in city centers. Città mode adjusts the dampers, transmission and traction control for maximum comfort.

The 6.5-liter V12 delivers 907 horsepower on its own. If the three electric motors all participate, the system power is 1,015 hp. Fast calculators immediately see that the electric motors do not add 180 hp to the system power, but the sum is slightly more complicated with hybrids. In the Corsa mode (nothing to do with Opel) the full power is released.