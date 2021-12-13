The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, stated that the Federal Decree-Law on the Unified General Rules of Work in the State prohibits discrimination in businesses with single job functions. Federal Law No. (47) of 2021 regarding the unified general rules for work in the state reinforced the principle of respect for all who work in the UAE, as this law prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national or social origin, or because of disability among persons who It would weaken equal opportunities or prejudice equality in obtaining or continuing a job or work and enjoying its rights.

He stressed that the Federal Decree-Law on the Unified General Rules of Work in the Emirates defined the rights of all employees and workers in the country in a balanced manner, especially with regard to wages and end-of-service benefits.

According to the new law, the employee and the worker have the right to receive the wage agreed upon in the work contract in accordance with the controls and standards set by the Human Resources Law and the decree-law on regulating labor relations, whether in UAE dirhams or in another currency if it is agreed upon in the work contract.

The service of the employee or worker ends with the end of the work contract, or according to the reasons specified by the previous two laws. The end-of-service gratuity for the employee or the citizen worker is in accordance with the legislation regulating pension and social security affairs in the state, while the employee or foreign worker who completed a continuous year in full-time service is entitled to a reward It shall be disbursed to him upon the end of his service calculated according to the basic wage, the minimum of which shall be a wage of (21) days for each year of the first five years of service and a wage of (30) days for each year of what exceeds that, while the end-of-service gratuity is for those who work according to other types of work Change the pattern of full-time work as determined by the two aforementioned laws, and other systems may be adopted as alternatives to the end-of-service gratuity as determined by the two laws.



