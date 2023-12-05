Businessman Renzo Costa made headlines again by venturing into a new field: gastronomy. The administrator of the renowned leather brand showed the cameras of Magaly Medina’s program the third location of his Pomodoro Costa pizzeria chain. “At the level of Italy,” the famous Peruvian said of his culinary proposal.

As revealed by ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, Renzo Costa has the advice of a specialist from Europe to control the quality of his pizzas. “He says that these pizzas and pastas, despite being fast food, he wants to prepare them with the best ingredients. For that, he brought in one of the largest pasta specialists from Italy,” Medina stated.

Renzo Costa inaugurated the third location of his Pomodoro Costa pizzeria

In addition to leather goods, Renzo Costa entered the gastronomic field with the guidance of Massimiliano Saieva, pioneer of Roman pizza, as reported by Magaly Medina’s cameras.

Currently, it has three establishments under the name Pomodoro Costa. “We are in Pro, Plaza Norte and now in (el jirón) Huallaga, in the Center of Lima,” he said.

The Peruvian businessman also stated that he is a cooking enthusiast and that he usually prepares dishes on a regular basis. “I cook for my nanny. I’m the one who cooks for everyone in the house. I’m a real homebody. I love being at home with my children now. All day I’m playing with them,” he said.

According to the program Magaly Medina, Renzo Costa would have invested a significant sum of money in his new venture. “We want to create a fast food concept, but of good quality. At the level of Italy,” said Marina Bustamante’s son.

Renzo Costa talks about the possibility of asking his partner Thalía Alva to marry him

When asked about the possibility of marrying your partner Thalia AlvaCosta avoided going into details, although he did not rule out this possibility. “I hope soon, I don’t have a date. I have never been married because of religion (…) She dreams of something nice, well prepared,” she said.

