Excellent news for fans of ‘Kimetsu no yaiba‘and videogames since Sega announced that its video game based on the popular anime will arrive on this side of the world on October 15 for both new and old generation consoles.

‘Demons Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles‘is the name of this new title that will be the first anime-based video game to reach consoles. From what we could see in the trailer, it is seen that the game captures the aesthetics of the anime very well and the gameplay looks fun. It may even attract the attention of those who are not anime fans.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba phenomenon

Kimetsu no yaiba follow the story of Tanjiro kamado. A young man who tries to become a demon hunter to seek revenge after demons slaughtered his family and turned his sister, Nezuko, into a demon.

Since the anime adaptation arrived in 2019, the series has had a great reception from the public. Its popularity is so great that it even has a film adaptation, which has become one of the most successful films in Japan, as well as a theatrical play and they even had official pizzas.

It is clear that anime is so popular that those of Sega, who will distribute it, did not miss the opportunity to bring the game to the West. Many anime games have not left Japan due to the lack of interest in the properties, it was what happened for years with the games of ‘Saint Seiya’, but the fact that they were encouraged to bring it means that they consider that ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba ‘ it does have a considerable amount of fans in these parts.

The game is developed by CyberConnect2 who have given us titles like those of ‘Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm‘and more recently the game’Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot‘. Those who have played these know that, although they have some flaws, they are very faithful adaptations of the anime they are based on and always recreate the emotion of the action that we saw in the series.

Now we just have to wait a bit to get into Tanjiro’s shoes and be able to relive the first season in the form of a video game. The truth is that the trailer caught our attention, will you buy it?

If you want more video game news, we recommend:

Fountain.



